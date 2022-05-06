Annapolis High graduate Trey Gross earns minicamp invitation from Washington Commanders

#81 Trey Gross of Delaware State can not come down with 3rd down pass defended by #2 Aaron Chandler Jr. of Norfolk State University during the game, Sept. 29, 2018, at NSU. (L. Todd Spencer)

Trey Gross joined the Delaware State football program as a recruited walk-on. It took just one season for the former Annapolis High standout to earn a full scholarship.

Gross became a four-year starter for the Hornets and etched his name into the program record book. Now the standout wide receiver has set his sights on the next level.

Earlier this week, Gross received an invitation to the Washington Commanders rookie minicamp being. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Annapolis native reported Thursday morning for check-in then participated in practices, skills sessions and meetings starting Friday and running through Sunday.

“I’m very excited to get this opportunity and it’s time to show what I can do,” Gross said Wednesday.

Gross proved himself quickly upon arrival on the Delaware State campus in Dover. Despite not entering the starting lineup until the sixth game, he ranked second on the squad in receiving yards (428) and third in receptions (27).

As a sophomore, Gross caught 31 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns, both of which were team-highs. He averaged 15.5 per catch.

“Trey is the poster child for somebody who works hard every single day and has earned everything that has come his way,” Delaware State head coach Rod Milstead said. “Just a blue-collar type of guy who brings his lunch pail to work every day whether on the practice field or in the weight room.”

Gross was named first team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference as a senior after leading the Hornets with 48 receptions for 625 yards and 13 touchdowns. He ranks third in Delaware State history with 29 receiving touchdowns, fifth in receptions (146) and sixth in receiving yards (2,120).

“Trey really blossomed into a team leader and had a fantastic senior season. He left it all out on the field this past fall,” Milstead said.

Gross participated in the Navy Pro Day, where he was seen by Commanders scout Ronald Rose. The 2016 Annapolis High graduate improved on numbers he posted at the Delaware Pro Day one week prior — bench pressing 225 pounds 14 times, running the 40 in 4.6 seconds and landing a broad jump of 9 feet, 11 inches.

Gross was also evaluated by NFL scouts when he played in the HBCU Legacy Bowl postseason all-star game.

“Trey has all the measurables and all the tools. He is a big, strong receiver with good hands who runs good routes,” Milstead said. “Trey was our most dangerous threat in the passing game.”

Delaware State wide receiver Trey Gross runs the 40 yard dash at the NFL HBCU Combine at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Dan Anderson/AP Images for NFL) (Dan Anderson/AP)

Speed was the concern of NFL scouts, but Milstead believes Gross will show the Commanders he can get open and make plays despite the subpar 40-yard dash time. Milstead likened Gross to someone he played against, Jerry Rice, arguably the greatest wide receiver in NFL history.

“Jerry had another gear when he needed it and Trey is the same way. He really explodes and accelerates once the ball is in his hands,” Milstead said. “I can’t think of a sprint we ran before or after practice in which Trey did not finish first or second.”

Gross was a three-sport athlete at Annapolis, earning Capital Gazette All-County honors as a wide receiver in football and forward in basketball. He was a county champion in the high jump as an outdoor track and field competitor.

Nick Good-Malloy was head coach of Annapolis football when Gross played and said the youngster from Parole always put academics first and displayed total commitment whenever stepping into the athletic arena.

Good-Malloy and current Annapolis head coach DeWayne Hunt still use Gross as an example when talking to a young player with aspirations to play football in college.

“Trey was the blueprint of the kind of student-athlete we strived to cultivate. He is the prototype example of having high character and a positive attitude, while being extremely coachable and a great teammate,” Good-Malloy said. “Trey’s work ethic and consistency were second to none. He is a genuine positive role model.”

Good-Malloy believes Gross has achieved beyond his obvious natural ability by striving for greatness.

“I’ve learned to never bet against Trey. If his goal is to make it in the NFL, I believe he will succeed,” Good-Malloy said.

Gross was pumped up and felt he’d cleared another hurdle when Washington Commanders player personnel assistant Ashley Cohrs called to provide details about the minicamp and various activities.

“I’m very adaptable and all I do is work hard. I think this is a great opportunity to show what has been slept on for some time now,” Gross said.