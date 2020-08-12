Alex Sandusky, one of all-time great Baltimore Colts, dies at age 87

One of the most famous photographs in National Football League history shows fullback Alan Ameche crossing the goal line to score the winning touchdown for the Baltimore Colts in the 1958 championship.
Baltimore beat the New York Giants, 23-17, in overtime at Yankee Stadium in what became known as “the greatest game ever.”
Alex Sandusky could pick himself out of the pile of bodies on the ground in the famous photo. As the starting right guard, Sandusky helped open the huge hole Ameche plunged through to give the Colts a memorable victory.
“That play was called ‘16 power’ and went off-tackle between me and George Preas,” Sandusky once told an interviewer.
Sandusky, a member of the Baltimore Colts Silver Anniversary Team, died early Tuesday morning. He was 87 years old and residing in assisted living in Louisville, Kentucky, family members said.
Sandusky played for the Colts from 1954 until his retirement following the 1966 season. He was a fixture along the offensive line, missing just one start in 166 games while protecting quarterback Johnny Unitas and paving the way for tailback Lenny Moore.
Sandusky, who was 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds in his prime, routinely earned praise from opponents such as Detroit Lions All-Pro Alex Karras.
“Sandusky gives me more trouble than any other guard in the league,” Karras once told The Baltimore Sun. “He’s short and quick and he has great agility.”
Sandusky, who was the last surviving member of the starting offensive line from the Colts’ halcyon days of the 1950s, knew his primary job was to safeguard Unitas.
“You took pride in protecting John. Everyone was focused on that,” Sandusky told The Sun for a retrospective story in 2009. “Unitas was our bread-and-butter. When he called plays in the huddle, it was like a priest talking in church.”
Sandusky once described Unitas as “sacred” and noted coach Weeb Ewbank would “have your tail” if a defensive lineman so much as scratched the Hall of Fame quarterback.
“It was almost a mortal sin to get beat by your man, if he then got to John,” Sandusky said. “I remember several games when (Unitas) played hurt and we made sure that he never got his knees dirty. We took immense pride in that.”
After retiring from professional football, Sandusky became director of Waterway Improvement for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. For 24 years, he helped build launching ramps and marinas throughout the state. DNR commissioned an 80-foot icebreaker the M/V Sandusky.
Sandusky lived in the Whitehall community of Annapolis near the Bay Bridge for much of his retirement. He named the waterfront estate “Point After.”
Sandusky moved to Key West, Florida, and lived in a home overlooking the Gulf of Mexico for many years. Always an avid outdoorsman, he kept a 26-foot fishing boat in the canal behind the house.
Sandusky, a native of McKees Rock, Pennsylvania, who played at Clarion State, was a member of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame in 1996.
Sandusky is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary, along with four children — sons Vincent (Alma) of Great Falls, Virginia; Michael (Robin) of Charles City, Virginia; Stephen of Volcan, Costa Rica, and daughter Constance (Mark) of Louisville.