A trip to the Super Bowl LIII means hope for Annapolis 11-year-old

You’d think no one could be more excited going into this year’s Super Bowl than Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff or New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

An 11-year-old boy from Annapolis — a diehard Redskins fan — is more excited for Sunday than most Rams and Patriots fans.

For Elliot Schor, Sunday’s game means hope. Schor was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016, and while his form of cancer is treatable his journey has been anything but easy.

Shor wakes up every day at 6:30 a.m. to take his chemo medicine, which he also gets a “huge dose” of on Friday nights. The rest of his treatment is on a three-month cycle. Once a month for two months in a row he does chemo through port, which usually keeps him out of school for a few days. The third month he gets a spinal tap, where he has to be sedated and have chemo sent through his spine up into his brain.

There’s one holiday that’s all about eating. No, we’re not talking about Thanksgiving — we’re talking about Super Bowl Sunday. Sure, there’s football on TV and friends on the couch, but the big game is all about a big menu. Game day favorites like chicken wings, potato skins and bratwurst move out of the bar and into your home. Knowing what foods to make for the Super Bowl can be a bit intimidating. Luckily, we have your menu covered for you with these 40 insanely delicious Super Bowl party recipes. (This story originally appeared on The Daily Meal.) (Carolyn Menyes, The Daily Meal) (Carolyn Menyes, The Daily Meal)

Schor missed three months of third grade at the beginning of his treatment between getting chemo, dealing with side effects, physical therapy and occupational therapy. Sometimes his sister can't stay in the same house because his immune system is too low to risk getting sick.

“When things are tough, we think about this trip,” Schor’s mom Amira Westenburger said.

Schor is one of 16 “wish kids” going to Atlanta for the Super Bowl through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. But they’re doing much more than seeing the game.

“I thought I would get to a hotel and just have downtime, but it’s a whole adventure,” Schor said.

Part of that adventure has already started. This week, Brooks Brothers had Schor fitted for a suit that he’ll wear to the College Football Hall of Fame and the NFL awards on Saturday.

Schor is excited about being in a room full of football stars, but he’s most eager to meet the other wish kids. The children and their families will be playing games and getting to know each other at Dave and Busters on Friday.

“I’m finally going to get to talk to kids who know what I’m going through,” Schor said.

“I got to make a wish and it was something I was really, really happy about,” he said, tearing up. “This is really all I could have hoped for.”

His sister, Delilah Schor, has had to make a lot of sacrifices in the last two years. She doesn’t like football, but the 7-year-old knows almost everything about it from watching and playing with her brother.

“Tom Brady has won too many Super Bowls,” she says proudly when asked who the family is rooting for on Sunday.

After her brother’s diagnosis, she doesn’t mind tossing a ball with him or watching a game. She holds him tight and stays by his side while he does TV interviews about his big weekend.

“I’m just happy I get to be here,” she says, lacing his hand through hers.

Shor’s treatment is set to finish in January 2020. That’s given his family a lot of hope, but his mother knows not every day is guaranteed.

“You really can’t go through this with just you and your kid, even with your family,” Westenburger said. “You need a community. That’s what Make-A-Wish has done for us.”

CAPTION Kallan Benson, 14, of Crownsville, is advocating for a green amendment to the Maryland state constitution, which would make access to clean water and air a human right. She is crocheting butterflies to hand out to state legislators during the coming Maryland General Assembly session. Kallan Benson, 14, of Crownsville, is advocating for a green amendment to the Maryland state constitution, which would make access to clean water and air a human right. She is crocheting butterflies to hand out to state legislators during the coming Maryland General Assembly session. CAPTION Kallan Benson, 14, of Crownsville, is advocating for a green amendment to the Maryland state constitution, which would make access to clean water and air a human right. She is crocheting butterflies to hand out to state legislators during the coming Maryland General Assembly session. Kallan Benson, 14, of Crownsville, is advocating for a green amendment to the Maryland state constitution, which would make access to clean water and air a human right. She is crocheting butterflies to hand out to state legislators during the coming Maryland General Assembly session. CAPTION Jonathan Hutson of Gambrills talks about his reasons for volunteering as a victim for a first responder training exercise in Annapolis on Thursday, Dec 6. Jonathan Hutson of Gambrills talks about his reasons for volunteering as a victim for a first responder training exercise in Annapolis on Thursday, Dec 6. CAPTION West Street in Annapolis is packed with people attending the annual Chocolate Binge Festival. West Street in Annapolis is packed with people attending the annual Chocolate Binge Festival. CAPTION The USS Sioux City, a Freedom-class littoral combat ship, is this week's Home of the Week. The USS Sioux City, a Freedom-class littoral combat ship, is this week's Home of the Week. CAPTION The local Toys For Tots distribution was held Saturday morning during an event at the Anne Arundel Community College. The local Toys For Tots distribution was held Saturday morning during an event at the Anne Arundel Community College.

twitter.com/selenecapgaz