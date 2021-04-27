2021 NFL draft prospects with ties to Maryland | PHOTOS

The Columbia native played alongside Darrisaw at Riverdale Baptist, where he became a four-star prospect ranked No. 11 in Maryland and No. 32 nationally at cornerback by 247Sports. He was also a star baseball player, leading the Crusaders to back-to-back National Association of Christian Athletes national championships in 2014 and 2015. The youngest of seven boys, McPhearson comes from an athletic family, with his father, Gerrick Sr., playing defensive back for Boston College and later the New England Patriots and his brother Gerrick Jr. a former Maryland cornerback who was picked in the 2006 NFL draft. After three seasons at Penn State, McPhearson transferred to Texas Tech, where he blossomed into a first-team All-Big 12 player his senior season. The 5-11, 195-pound prospect is a projected fourth- to fifth-round pick. (Rick Scuteri/AP)