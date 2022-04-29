Blue chippers: Giants draft Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama OT Evan Neal

Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit on Thursday night and said he manifested his fate at the No. 5 overall pick:

The 2022 NFL Draft’s most controversial and dynamic personality went to the Giants and the Big Apple.

The organization of Lawrence Taylor and Michael Strahan landed a loud and proud pass rusher on the Las Vegas strip. And Thibodeaux said he’s perfect for New York.

“Because I’m hungry,” he said on a conference call. “I’m competitive. I’m hungry. And I feel like New York is the pinnacle of a dog eat dog world.”

Thibodeaux, 21, had plenty of critics in the pre-draft process. One AFC coach told the News recently that he had concerns about whether Thibodeaux would stay focused and play football, adding that he’d be concerned about bringing him to New York.

One of the draft's most exciting pass rushers is headed to the Meadowlands. (John Locher/AP)

But the Giants did extensive homework on the Oregon Duck standout for just that reason, and they came away impressed.

“We really got to know the kid maybe more than any player in this draft,” said GM Joe Schoen, who had dinner with Thibodeaux after his pro day at a Korean barbeque restaurant in Eugene, Ore., this spring.

“I feel like anything that was said about me before this point is history,” Thibodeaux said. “Now at this point we focus on the future.”

“These athletes are changing,” Schoen said. “With the NIL [Name, image, likeness] stuff these kids are making all of this money in college. We’ve got to evolve and understand the kids are gonna evolve. But also Kayvon had a serious ankle injury and a lot of people with his draft status and stock could have hung it up. But he worked his way back, practiced and he didn’t necessarily need to do that.”

Schoen followed that pick up by taking Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal at No. 7 overall. The GM said the Giants will plug him in at right tackle, where he made 12 starts in 2020.

The first five picks on Thursday night were defensive players, including corners Derek Stingley Jr. and Ahmad Gardner to the Texans and Jets, respectively, at Nos. 3 and 4, before Commission Roger Goodell called Thibodeaux’s name.

Schoen had been working the phones but ended up not making any trades. He had all three of the draft’s top tackles on the board when his first pick arrived.

He picked Thibodeaux, a fascinating talent with a magnetic personality, and waited for the Carolina Panthers to pick N.C. State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu at No. 6. Thibodeaux, 6-4, 254-pound specimen, had seven sacks last season and 19 total in college for the Ducks over three seasons.

Evan Neal steps in as a likely day-one starter for the G-Men. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Schoen then took Neal, a 6-7, 337-pound stud who made 40 starts at three different positions for the country’s best college football program. The fact that he’d played right tackle for a full season, where he projects to play for the Giants, was important.

“It helps when you’re gonna draft a player at 7 and you can see him do what you’re gonna ask him to do,” Schoen said.

The GM also said the Giants had all three top tackles graded similarly, and when asked why he took Neal, he said “cause Ickey was gone at six, that’s why.”

Schoen said he had two trades in place for the No. 7 pick to move back if the group of six Giants preferred players were gone, but it never came to that.

“It was really a unique draft,” the GM said. “Typically you have an idea of who’s gonna be first and second. There were rumors of who was gonna go third but you didn’t really know. Everyone was speculating. We were prepared for a lot of different scenarios.”

Thibodeaux was excited. He has a relationship with Strahan and said the Giants great spoke on his behalf during the process.

“He literally is one of my mentors,” Thibodeaux said. “He’s been talking to me throughout my process and he came to visit me when I was on my visit with the team so seeing him out there was really dope. He was giving me wisdom and even being able to speak on my behalf because we had a different relationship over the years.”

He was unconcerned about any scouting reports poking holes in his persona or ability.

“I say that the Giants believe in me and me and Evan are gonna go to work and this is one of the greatest moments of my life,” he said.