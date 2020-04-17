Dave Gettleman talks offensive tackles, Isaiah Simmons prior to Thursday’s NFL draft

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman had his pre-draft press conference on Friday and shed some light on the processes the team is going through ahead of the draft kicking off on Thursday night.
Gettleman noted that the Giants are taking calls for the fourth pick in the draft and willing to trade down for extra picks to fill out their roster. “It’s got to happen pretty soon,” Gettleman said about a potential trade. “I’m going to make calls and anybody that wants to move up I’m going to say, listen, we don’t have much time, we can’t fool around, and I’d like to get the parameters of deals in place, of the deal in place before we get on the clock.”
Assuming the Bengals select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow first and Washington makes Ohio State defensive end Chase Young the second pick, the Giants could find themselves in a position to pull in a huge haul of picks in a trade down. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert are projected to go in the top 10 of the draft with Utah State quarterback Jordan Love being a dark horse candidate to go in that range. Obviously, a trade hasn’t been worked out yet, but there should be an opportunity to trade down with a team needing a quarterback.
Gettleman also alluded to the fact that he still favors a “best player available” draft strategy. “When you’re splitting hairs, it’s okay to take the 96 instead of the 98,” Gettleman explained when he was asked about player grades. “Because really what you’re doing is you’re splitting hairs. It’s when you have a 98 and then you’ve got an 88. That’s not splitting hairs anymore. Even if the 88 is the bigger position of need, once you start reaching you’ve created issues for yourself.”
This is an interesting draft: Some of the Giants’ needs stack up directly with the top prospects on the board with the fourth pick. The Giants need an infusion of talent at offensive tackle and may be willing to pull the trigger on Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, Louisville’s Mekhi Becton or Alabama’s Jedrick Wills. They also need help in their secondary and could draft Clemson’s versatile coverage weapon Isaiah Simmons. Whether they stand pat at four or trade down, the Giants are in a good position to add an impactful player on Thursday night.
Gettleman praised this year’s crop of offensive tackles, but also noted that there are talented players past the elite players that will wind up in the first round. “There are tackles throughout the draft, throughout the vertical — we call it our vertical,” Gettleman said. “There’s a lot of talent there. Is it helpful if a guy played both? Absolutely. Is it fatal if he’s only played one? Certainly not. If you have a tackle need and need meets value, then you know you work through it.” Gettleman went on to say that he envisions Nick Gates as an offensive lineman on the roster that they currently believe they can develop.
When asked about Simmons, Gettleman said that the college game is going to continue to produce players like him that are asked to do a little bit of everything.
“There are a lot of guys that because the college game is so different, they take a young man with a unique skillset and they use him in a variety of ways that maybe hasn’t happened before,” Gettleman said. “There are a number of guys that are being used like this. A lot of them are mid-level defenders, linebackers. You’ve seen they’re mixing and matching their defensive linemen in a three-point but also standing up as a two-point. There’s a lot of versatility going on, a lot of different ways that people are using players. It’s not standard. It’s not what I grew up with, that’s for sure.”
For what it’s worth, last season Simmons played 299 snaps in the box, 262 snaps as the slot defender, 13 at outside corner, 132 at free safety, and 116 along the defensive line according to Pro Football Focus.
Gettleman said that the Giants “are still working through” who they’re going to draft on Thursday night. “At the end of the day, I have to think long-term and short-term,” Gettleman said. “At the end of the day, the decision we make will be what’s best for the Giants, and it will be a collective, collaborative decision.”