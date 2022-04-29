Washington Commanders select Penn State WR Jahan Dotson 16th overall after trading down in NFL draft

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders have selected Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson with the 16th pick in the NFL draft after trading down in the first round on Thursday night.

Dotson gives the new quarterback Carson Wentz another target and provides the Commanders offense with a slot receiver to pair with top wideout Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Dotson was the fifth receiver taken after Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams.

Olave was available for the Commanders with the 11th pick, but they traded down with New Orleans, who took the Ohio State product amid a run of receivers. Washington got a third- and a fourth-round pick from New Orleans to move down from 11 to 16.

The trade for the 98th and 120th picks allowed Ron Rivera to recoup some assets after giving up a third-rounder in the deal to acquire Wentz from Indianapolis.

Dotson had 91 catches for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior season with the Nittany Lions. The 5-foot-11 Dotson wound up with 183 catches for 2,757 and 25 TDs in four years at Penn State.

After making the trade with the Saints, the Commanders have two picks Friday night, one each in the second and third round (47 and 98). They also have five Day Three selections.

Washington could still use help along the offensive and defensive lines.