2020 NFL draft: Grades and analysis for every team’s full draft class

The Jets were on a heater until picking Morgan, who has a big arm and good size for the position but struggled with his accuracy and didn’t play at a high level in college. A quarterback like Jake Fromm, Anthony Gordon or Tyler Huntley, who signed with the Ravens as a free agent, would have offered more potential as a developmental pick. But back to those first five selections. Quarterback Sam Darnold got the help he needed with Becton, who has the size and athleticism to be a perennial Pro Bowl tackle, and Mims, who surprisingly slipped to the end of the second round after a standout Senior Bowl and combine performance. Perine can be a pass-catching weapon out of the backfield and give Le’Veon Bell a breather when necessary. The secondary got a major boost with the addition of Davis, who’s still learning the position but offers some elite athletic traits as a former track star. Hall, who could have been a first-round pick in 2019, was one of the best corners in college football before suffering a season-ending injury last season. Grade: A-