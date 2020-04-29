2020 NFL draft: Grades and analysis for every team’s full draft class

The picks are in — all 255 of them. After the end of the 2020 NFL draft, it’s time to take a big-picture look at how each team fared.
To help make sense of a long weekend, The Baltimore Sun offers its grades for every team’s draft class.
Note: As was the case after the first round, these grades are not entirely about the players, but rather reflect value (both position and pick), team needs, opportunity cost and other team-building factors.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
- Round 2, No. 54: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
- Round 3, No. 86: Zack Moss, RB, Utah
- Round 4, No. 128: Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF
- Round 5, No. 167: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
- Round 6, No. 188 (from Browns): Tyler Bass, K, Georgia Southern
- Round 6, No. 207 (from Ravens through Patriots): Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State
- Round 7, No. 239 (from Vikings): Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh
The Bills got great value in Epenesa, who slipped to the end of the second round after being projected as a first-round pick. He fills one of the team’s biggest needs and adds some youth on the defensive line. Moss has some medical red flags, but he’ll be a productive ball-carrier when healthy and complements starter Devin Singletary well. After trading for Stefon Diggs, the Bills added two more quality receivers in Davis, a big target with some speed, and Hodgins, a crafty playmaker with outstanding ball skills. There was a time when Fromm was thought to be a first-round talent, but he’ll have to prove he can stick in the NFL despite his lack of athleticism and arm strength. An intelligent player, he can at least be a good teacher for starter Josh Allen and perhaps keep things afloat if Allen gets hurt. The addition of a kicker is fine, though the Bills should have considered adding some depth on the offensive line. Grade: B+
Miami Dolphins
- Round 1, No. 5: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
- Round 1, No. 18 (from Steelers): Austin Jackson, OT, USC
- Round 1, No. 30: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
- Round 2, No. 39: Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana
- Round 2, No. 56 (from Saints): Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama
- Round 3, No. 70: Brandon Jones, S, Texas
- Round 4, No. 111 (from Dolphins through Texans): Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia
- Round 5, No. 154 (from Jaguars through Steelers): Jason Strowbridge, DE, North Carolina
- Round 5, No. 164 (from Cowboys through Eagles): Curtis Weaver, OLB, Boise State
- Round 6, No. 185: Blake Ferguson, LS, LSU
- Round 7, No. 246 (from Chiefs): Malcolm Perry, WR, Navy
It will be years before we see the results, but on paper, the Dolphins’ teardown produced some great draft picks. Tagovailoa carries some health risks, but if he can stay healthy, he’s one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the league. Miami made sure he stays upright by picking Jackson, Hunt and Kindley to bolster the offensive line. Even with a stacked secondary, the Dolphins continued to load up on defensive backs with Igbinoghene and Jones. Elsewhere on defense, Strowbridge and Weaver represent good value as fifth-round picks, with Weaver among scouting website Pro Football Focus’ most highly rated edge rushers. Taking a chance on Malcolm Perry, who is changing positions from quarterback to receiver after showing elite elusiveness at Navy, is an effective use of a seventh-round flier. The Dolphins even ignored running backs. Grade: A
New England Patriots
- Round 2, No. 37: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne
- Round 2, No. 60 (from Ravens): Josh Uche, LB, Michigan
- Round 3, No. 87: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama
- Round 3, No. 91 (from Seahawks through Texans and Raiders): Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
- Round 3, No. 101 (comp pick from Jets): Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech
- Round 5, No. 159 (from Raiders): Justin Rohrwasser, K, Marshall
- Round 6, No. 182 (from Lions through Colts): Michael Onwenu, G, Michigan
- Round 6, No. 195 (from Broncos): Justin Herron, OT, Wake Forest
- Round 6, No. 204 (from Texans): Cassh Maluia, LB, Wyoming
- Round 7, No. 230 (from Falcons): Dustin Woodard, C, Memphis
The Patriots defense is going to be nasty. Dugger is the kind of athletic, versatile player who can thrive under Bill Belichick’s tutelage. Ditto for Uche and Jennings, who have room to grow as pass rushers but can help replace some key losses on the defensive front. New England clearly missed having a go-to tight end, so they added some big targets in Asiasi and Keene, who can both help in the running and passing games. The offensive line got some help with Onwenu, Herron and Woodard, and the Patriots usually turn those players into studs. It might have been prudent to take a receiver with one of the 10 picks, or perhaps take a chance on a quarterback, but the first five selections should be solid contributors for years to come. Grade: B
New York Jets
- Round 1, No. 11: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
- Round 2, No. 59: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
- Round 3, No. 68 (from Giants): Ashtyn Davis, S, California
- Round 3, No. 79: Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida
- Round 4, No. 120: Lamichal Perine, RB, Florida
- Round 4, No. 125 (from Bears through Patriots): James Morgan, QB, Florida International
- Round 4, No. 129 (from Patriots through Ravens and Patriots): Cameron Clark, OT, Charlotte
- Round 5, No. 158: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
- Round 6, No. 191: Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M
The Jets were on a heater until picking Morgan, who has a big arm and good size for the position but struggled with his accuracy and didn’t play at a high level in college. A quarterback like Jake Fromm, Anthony Gordon or Tyler Huntley, who signed with the Ravens as a free agent, would have offered more potential as a developmental pick. But back to those first five selections. Quarterback Sam Darnold got the help he needed with Becton, who has the size and athleticism to be a perennial Pro Bowl tackle, and Mims, who surprisingly slipped to the end of the second round after a standout Senior Bowl and combine performance. Perine can be a pass-catching weapon out of the backfield and give Le’Veon Bell a breather when necessary. The secondary got a major boost with the addition of Davis, who’s still learning the position but offers some elite athletic traits as a former track star. Hall, who could have been a first-round pick in 2019, was one of the best corners in college football before suffering a season-ending injury last season. Grade: A-
AFC West
Denver Broncos
- Round 1, No. 15: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
- Round 2, No. 46: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
- Round 3, No. 77: Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa
- Round 3, No. 83 (from Steelers): Lloyd Cushenberry, C, LSU
- Round 3, No. 95 (from 49ers): McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas
- Round 4, No. 118: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
- Round 5, No. 178 (compensatory): Justin Strnad, OLB, Wake Forest
- Round 6, No. 181 (from Redskins): Netane Muti, G, Fresno State
- Round 7, No. 252 (compensatory): Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Florida
- Round 7, No. 254 (compensatory): Derrek Tuszka, DE, North Dakota State
If quarterback Drew Lock struggles this season, nobody can say it was because of a lack of playmakers. General manager John Elway loaded up on weapons, taking dynamic receivers Jeudy and Hamler in the first two rounds and athletic tight end Okwuegbunam in the fourth. The offensive line improved, too, with the additions of Cushenberry, perhaps the best center in the draft, and Muti, who might be the best guard when healthy. Denver also picked up some playmakers in Ojemudia, Agim and Strnad, adding quality depth at all three levels of the defense. Grade: A
Los Angeles Chargers
- Round 1, No. 6: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
- Round 1, No. 23: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
- Round 4, No. 112: Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA
- Round 5, No. 151: Joe Reed, WR, Virginia
- Round 6, No. 186: Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame
- Round 7, No. 220: K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State
With a talented roster, the Chargers had a chance to make upgrades at some key spots. Instead, they reached for a quarterback in the first round and traded a second- and third-round pick to land an inside linebacker at No. 23 overall. Herbert and Murray have the chance to be stars, but there’s more to like about them as athletes than football players at the moment. With running back Austin Ekeler re-signed and Justin Jackson a solid backup, picking Kelley seems like a waste. Their seventh-round pick might be the best of the bunch, as Hill was considered a fourth- or fifth-round prospect because of his route-running and reliable hands. Grade: C-
Las Vegas Raiders
- Round 1, No. 12: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
- Round 1, No. 19 (from Bears): Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
- Round 3, No. 80: Lynn Bowden, RB/WR, Kentucky
- Round 3, No. 81 (from Bears): Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
- Round 3, No. 100 (comp pick from Patriots): Tanner Muse, LB, Clemson
- Round 4, No. 109 (from Lions): John Simpson, G, Clemson
- Round 4, No. 139 (from Buccaneers through Patriots): Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
There’s strong boom-or-bust potential with a lot of these picks. Ruggs should be productive because of his speed, but he was far from the consensus top receiver in this draft. Arnette is a tough, aggressive corner, but was given a second-round grade by most analysts. Bowden has the athleticism and demeanor to be a playmaker with the ball in his hands, but there are questions about how he’ll separate from NFL defensive backs. Edwards has similar concerns, but his size and physicality are likely to win out. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Jon Gruden/Mike Mayock draft without some Clemson guys. Muse is a reach at No. 100, but he’ll likely be a solid linebacker with some valuable coverage chops as a former safety. Simpson is one of the best guards in the draft, and Robertson is a steal at No. 139 after ranking highly in PFF’s advanced coverage metrics. Grade: B
Kansas City Chiefs
- Round 1, No. 32: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
- Round 2, No. 63 (from 49ers): Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State
- Round 3, No. 96: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU
- Round 4, No. 138: L'Jarius Sneed, DB, Louisiana Tech
- Round 5, No. 177: Mike Danna, DE, Michigan
- Round 7, No. 237 (from Patriots through Broncos and Titans): Thakarius Keyes, CB, Tulane
The Chiefs took a running back in the first round, and rightfully deserve scorn for doing so. But Edwards-Helaire offers plenty in the passing game and is the kind of shifty athlete who can make plays no matter where he’s lined up. Gay is immediately the best linebacker on the team, with the kind of athletic profile you don’t often see at his position. Niang is a worthy investment at tackle if he can stay healthy. On defense, Sneed showed he’s a playmaker in college with three pick-sixes, and Danna flashed potential at Central Michigan before transferring. It’s a little worrying to see the Chiefs not invest picks in potential replacements for franchise-tagged star Chris Jones on the defensive interior or Stefen Wisniewski at guard. Grade: B
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
- Round 1, No. 28: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- Round 2, No. 55 (from Patriots through Falcons): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
- Round 3, No. 71 (from Chargers through Patriots): Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M
- Round 3, No. 92: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
- Round 3, No. 98 (comp pick from Patriots): Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
- Round 3, No. 106 (comp pick): Tyre Phillips, G, Mississippi State
- Round 4, No. 143 (comp pick): Ben Bredeson, G, Michigan
- Round 5, No. 170 (from Vikings): Broderick Washington Jr., DT, Texas Tech
- Round 6, No. 201 (from Bills through Vikings): James Proche, WR, SMU
- Round 7, No. 219 (from Dolphins through Vikings): Geno Stone, S, Iowa
The Ravens filled their biggest need on defense (Queen, Harrison), picked potential replacements for Marshal Yanda (Phillips, Bredeson), added depth on the defensive line (Madubuike, Washington), gave Lamar Jackson more playmakers (Dobbins, Duvernay, Proche) and took a chance on an instinctive player with some athletic limitations (Stone). It’s hard to do much better than that for a team coming off a 14-2 season. Dobbins might not have a clear path to regular playing time as a rookie, but he’ll be a starter in a few years and can serve as an excellent backup for the league’s best rushing attack in the meantime. Grade: A
Cincinnati Bengals
- Round 1, No. 1 overall: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- Round 2, No. 33: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
- Round 3, No. 65: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming
- Round 4, No. 107: Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
- Round 5, No. 147: Khalid Kareem, DE, Notre Dame
- Round 6, No. 180: Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Kansas
- Round 7, No. 215: Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue
This draft will be defined by what Burrow becomes as a pro, but there’s a lot to like about what the Bengals did after selecting the LSU star quarterback. Higgins, who many thought would be a first-round pick, gives Burrow another weapon on the outside to pair with A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and John Ross. On defense, they upgraded at linebacker by drafting three athletic players in Wilson, Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey and got a solid pass rusher with some upside in Kareem. Adeniji can play tackle or guard on an offensive line in need of some reinforcements. Grade: A-
Cleveland Browns
- Round 1, No. 10: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama
- Round 2, No. 44 (from Colts): Grant Delpit, S, LSU
- Round 3, No. 88 (from Saints): Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri
- Round 3, No. 97 (compensatory pick from Texans): Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
- Round 4, No. 115: Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic
- Round 5, No. 160 (from Colts): Nick Harris, C, Washington
- Round 6, No. 187 (from Cardinals): Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
The Browns came into the draft needing a left tackle and a safety, and they nailed those picks in the first two rounds. Wills has to make the transition from the right to the left side, but he might be the best tackle in this class. Delpit, once thought to be a sure first-round pick, is excellent value at No. 44 overall and should see immediate playing time because of his versatility. Elsewhere, Elliott has some question marks, but he can be an effective interior defender. Phillips was overshadowed by other star defenders at LSU, but he’s reliable and consistent. Adding Bryant, perhaps the best all-around tight end available, and People-Jones, who didn’t produce the way most five-star athletes do in college but possesses off-the-charts athleticism, to the offense should make quarterback Baker Mayfield happy. Harris is one of the draft’s best interior linemen and has room to grow. Grade: A
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Round 2, No. 49: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
- Round 3, No. 102 (comp pick): Alex Highsmith, OLB, Charlotte
- Round 4, No. 124: Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland
- Round 4, No. 135 (from Titans through Dolphins): Kevin Dotson, G, Louisiana
- Round 6, No. 198: Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland
- Round 7, No. 232: Carlos Davis, DT, Nebraska
Even without a first-round pick, the Steelers came away with plenty of intriguing talent. Claypool is an athletic marvel at 6-4 and 238 pounds and should be a mismatch against most defensive backs. On defense, Highsmith is a talented edge rusher who has room to grow, and former Terps safety Brooks has all the tools to become a versatile playmaker as a box safety or linebacker. While McFarland had an up-and-down college career, he has blazing speed and could be a home-run hitter in the Steelers offense. The addition of Dotson should help solidify the interior of the offensive line. Grade: B-
AFC South
Houston Texans
- Round 2, Pick No. 40 (from Cardinals): Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
- Round 3, Pick No. 90: Jonathan Greenard, OLB, Florida
- Round 4, Pick No. 126 (from Rams): Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina
- Round 4, Pick No. 141 (comp pick from Dolphins): John Reid, CB, Penn State
- Round 5, Pick No. 171: Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island
The Texans addressed their top needs with their first three picks, and Blacklock has the potential to become even better than D.J. Reader, now with the Bengals, in the middle of the defense. Greenard could be considered a reach at No. 90, but his intelligence and work ethic should make him a starter in no time. Elsewhere on defense, Reid had flashes of brilliance at Penn State, but needs to be more consistent in man coverage. On offense, Heck has the traits to become a part of the rotation up front, and Coulter could be a steal with his potential as an explosive playmaker. After trading a first-round pick for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, shipping star receiver Deandre Hopkins off to Arizona for a second-rounder and acquiring oft-injured receiver Brandin Cooks for a second-round pick, the Texans didn’t give themselves much of a chance to rebuild their roster through the draft. They’ll need big performances from this class to compete in the AFC. Grade: C+
Indianapolis Colts
- Round 2, Pick No. 34 (from Redskins): Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
- Round 2, Pick No. 41 (from Browns): Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
- Round 3, Pick No. 85 (from Eagles via Lions): Julian Blackmon, S, Utah
- Round 4, Pick No. 122: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
- Round 5, Pick No. 149 (from Lions): Danny Pinter, G, Ball State
- Round 6, Pick No. 193: Robert Windsor, DT, Penn State
- Round 6, Pick No. 211 (from Chiefs through Jets): Isaiah Rodgers, CB, UMass
- Round 6, Pick No. 212 (comp pick from Patriots): Dezmon Patmon, WR, Washington State
- Round 6, Pick No. 213 (comp pick from Patriots): Jordan Glasgow, LB, Michigan
Let’s start with the good news. Pittman should become a valuable target on the outside for new quarterback Philip Rivers with his size, reliable hands and ball skills. Picking a running back in the second round might not be ideal value, but not all running back picks are created equal. Behind the Colts’ dominant line, Taylor will thrive. Why not have one of the league’s best young running backs following pulling guard Quenton Nelson? On defense, Blackmon is a versatile playmaker who can line up as a big nickel and cover tight ends. Now, the bad. Eason has a big arm and uses it well to attack deep down the field, but he wilts against pressure and doesn’t have enough athleticism to move around in the pocket. He should be an OK backup, but grooming him to be Rivers’ eventual successor is wishful thinking. Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner is an above-average player, but we’ll see whether he was worth giving up the No. 13 pick. Grade: B
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Round 1, No. 9: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
- Round 1, No. 20 (from Rams): K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU
- Round 2, No. 42: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
- Round 3, No. 73: DaVon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
- Round 4, No. 116: Ben Bartch, OT, St. Johns
- Round 4, No. 137 (from 49ers through Broncos): Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State
- Round 4, No. 140 (compensatory pick from Bears): Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami
- Round 5, No. 157 (from Falcons through Ravens): Daniel Thomas, S, Auburn
- Round 5, No. 165 (from Rams): Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
- Round 6, No. 189: Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State
- Round 6, No. 206 (from Seahawks): Tyler Davis, TE, Georgia Tech
- Round 7, No. 223: Chris Claybrooks, CB, Memphis
There’s a lot to like about this group. Henderson has the tools to become a shutdown corner, and Chaisson, while still raw, showed the type of burst and bendiness that could make him a pass-rushing menace. In the middle rounds, the Jaguars took a worthy gamble with Shenault, who can be an explosive playmaker when healthy. Hamilton turned heads at the Senior Bowl with his ability to beat linemen one-on-one, and Bartch, while coming from a Division III school, is still growing and should be a solid player at tackle or guard. On defense, Scott can be an effective slot corner, while Quarterman is a productive and dependable linebacker. Adding the 6-foot-6 Johnson gives quarterback Gardner Minshew a big target in the red zone and deep down the field. Luton is an intriguing prospect with developmental traits, and well worth the sixth-round investment. If their top five picks hit, the roster will be in great shape. But there’s strong potential for some early-round busts. Grade: B+
Tennessee Titans
- Round 1, Pick No. 29: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
- Round 2, Pick No. 61: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
- Round 3, Pick No. 93: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State
- Round 5, Pick No. 174: Larrell Murchison, DT, N.C. State
- Round 7, Pick No. 224 (from Browns): Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii
- Round 7, Pick No. 243: Chris Jackson, S, Marshall
The Titans picked up a potential replacement for right tackle Jack Conklin in Wilson and added an undervalued but productive corner in Fulton with their first two picks. With his slashing style, Evans can be an effective change-of-pace option behind Derrick Henry, but he might be too much of a reach at the end of Day 2. Murchison should help replace the hole left by trading Pro Bowl tackle Jurrell Casey to the Broncos, though he relies more on his motor than his talent to make plays. McDonald is an intriguing athlete with a big arm, running the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds, but he has a ways to go as a passer. Why the Titans neglected to draft a defensive end or edge rusher is hard to explain. Maybe a Jadeveon Clowney deal is coming? Grade: C+
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
- Round 1, No. 17: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
- Round 2, No. 51: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
- Round 3, No. 82: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma
- Round 4, No. 123: Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa
- Round 4, No. 146 (compensatory from Eagles): Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
- Round 5, No. 179 (compensatory): Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah
- Round 7, No. 231: Ben DiNucci, QB, James Madison
Watching Lamb fall into the Cowboys’ lap probably made other NFC coaches and general managers wince. Now, quarterback Dak Prescott has Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup to throw to, with Ezekiel Elliott keeping defenses honest in the running game. Yikes. Dallas also added a promising replacement for retiring Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick in Biadasz. On defense, they added two athletic corners in Diggs and Robinson, helping fill the void left by Byron Jones in free agency. Gallimore has the traits to become a dominant interior player, and the strong and skilled Anae is a steal in the fifth round. The Cowboys hit a home run with nearly every pick. Grade: A
New York Giants
- Round 1, No. 4: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
- Round 2, No. 36: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
- Round 3, No. 99 (compensatory): Matt Peart, OT, UConn
- Round 4, No. 110: Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA
- Round 5, No. 150: Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon
- Round 6, No. 183: Cam Brown, OLB, Penn State
- Round 7, No. 218: Carter Coughlin, DE, Minnesota
- Round 7, No. 238 (from Saints): T.J. Brunson, LB, South Carolina
- Round 7, No. 247 (compensatory): Chris Williamson, CB, Minnesota
- Round 7, No. 255 (compensatory): Tae Crowder, LB, Georgia
For all the jokes predraft about how general manager Dave Gettleman was going to screw things up, the Giants came away with a solid group of players. Thomas might not be the best tackle in this class, but he has a high floor and can help solidify the line immediately. Ditto for Lemieux, who’s known for his toughness and intelligence. Even Peart, considered a developmental tackle with upside, is good value in the third round. In the secondary, they added some quality players in McKinney, who could become a star with his combination of instincts, athleticism and versatility, and Holmes, who NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks called the best nickel corner in the draft. With their five late-round picks, the Giants took some swings to find a sorely needed defensive playmaker. Grade: B+
Philadelphia Eagles
- Round 1, No. 21: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
- Round 2, No. 53: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
- Round 3, No. 103 (comp pick): Davion Taylor, OLB, Colorado
- Round 4, No. 127: K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson
- Round 4, No. 145 (compensatory): Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn
- Round 5, No. 168 (from Patriots): John Hightower, WR, Boise State
- Round 6, No. 196 (from Bears): Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple
- Round 6, No. 200 (from Eagles through Bears): Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss
- Round 6, No. 210 (from 49ers): Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
- Round 7, No. 233 (from Bears): Casey Toohill, OLB, Stanford
Let’s start with Hurts, one of the draft’s most controversial picks. Quarterback Carson Wentz has durability concerns, requiring the Eagles to invest in a solid backup. Hurts isn’t going to step in and win the job, but he showed improvement throughout his college career and has the demeanor and work ethic to make it in the pros. There are worse things to have than an overqualified backup quarterback. Meanwhile, Reagor gives the Eagles the deep threat they’ve been lacking with DeSean Jackson sidelined, and Philadelphia made sure it won’t be hurt by its lack of depth at receiver again with the additions of Hightower and Watkins, as well as veteran Marquise Goodwin in a trade with the 49ers. On defense, Taylor is a bit of a mystery because of his lack of experience, but he’s an above-average athlete with room to grow. Wallace can play slot corner and help in the run game, and Driscoll and Wanogho are solid additions to the offensive line. Grade: A-
Washington Redskins
- Round 1, No. 2: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
- Round 3, No. 66: Antonio Gibson, RB/WR, Memphis
- Round 4, No. 108: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
- Round 4, No. 142 (compensatory): Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty
- Round 5, No. 156 (from Broncos through 49ers): Keith Ismael, C, San Diego State
- Round 5, No. 162 (from Steelers through Seahawks): Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan
- Round 7, No. 216: Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas
- Round 7, No. 229 (from Broncos): James Smith-Williams, DE, N.C. State
Young, considered a generational talent, gives the Redskins a true game-wrecker on defense and is worthy of a top-two pick. After finally trading left tackle Trent Williams to the 49ers, Washington invested in his potential replacement in Charles and added more bulk to the line with Ismael. They also gave Dwayne Haskins some weapons to play with in Gibson, a versatile playmaker, and Gandy-Golden, a big target with good ball skills. Hudson, Curl and Smith-Williams won’t be immediate contributors on defense, but they can provide some depth at key spots. Not coming away with a cornerback or a tight end might be a mistake. Grade: C+
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
- Round 1, No. 8: Isaiah Simmons, S/LB, Clemson
- Round 3, No. 72: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
- Round 4, No. 114: Leki Fotu, DT, Utah
- Round 4, No. 131 (from Texans): Rashard Lawrence II, DT, LSU
- Round 6, No. 202 (from Patriots): Evan Weaver, LB, California
- Round 7, No. 222: Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
Simmons has All-Pro potential as a defensive weapon, capable of playing slot corner, linebacker and safety with incredible athleticism. After passing on a tackle to pick Simmons, the Cardinals were still able to come away with Jones, who was projected by some to be a first-round pick and was considered the No. 14 overall player on PFF’s big board. Adding Fotu, a strong and agile 330-pound lineman, Lawrence and tackling machine Weaver helps solidify a defense that ranked near the bottom of the league in efficiency last season. Benjamin, a tough and elusive runner who can also add value as a pass-catcher, could be a steal in the seventh round. The only nitpick is that Arizona passed on adding a playmaker from what could be a historically deep receiver class. They are hoping to see more from 2019 picks Andy Isabella and Hakeem Butler. Grade: A
Los Angeles Rams
- Round 2, Pick No. 52: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
- Round 2, Pick No. 57 (from Texans): Van Jefferson, WR, Florida
- Round 3, Pick No. 84: Terrell Lewis, OLB, Alabama
- Round 3, Pick No. 104 (comp pick): Terrell Burgess, S, Utah
- Round 4, Pick No. 136 (from Dolphins through Texans): Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue
- Round 6, Pick No. 199: Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State
- Round 7, Pick No. 234: Clay Johnston, LB, Baylor
- Round 7, Pick No. 248 (comp pick from Texans): Sam Sloman, K, Miami (Ohio)
- Round 7, Pick No. 250 (comp pick from Texans): Tremayne Anchrum, G, Clemson
The Rams didn’t have a first-round pick for the fourth straight year, and they won’t have one again until 2022. For a team that reached the Super Bowl two seasons ago, there are a lot of holes to fill. That’s what makes the decision to take a running back at No. 52 so strange, especially after using a third-round pick on Darrell Henderson last year. Jefferson is poised to be a solid pro, but he’s already 24 and didn’t put up big numbers in college. Lewis and Burgess should help the defense at two key positions of need, with Lewis helping replace Dante Fowler Jr. Hopkins is a bit redundant, considering the strides Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett made last season. Picking just one offensive lineman, and having it be near the end of the draft, is head-scratching after the team finished 31st in PFF’s offensive line rankings. It’s hard to see Johnston being a suitable replacement for Corey Littleton, either. Grade: C+
San Francisco 49ers
- Round 1, No. 14 (from Buccaneers): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
- Round 1, No. 25: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
- Round 5, No. 153 (from Dolphins): Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia
- Round 6, No. 190 (from Falcons through Eagles): Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia
- Round 7, No. 217 (from Lions): Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee
Coach Kyle Shanahan clearly has a type when it comes to wide receivers. Aiyuk is dynamic with the ball in his hands, and so is Jennings, who forced a nation-leading 30 missed tackles last season, according to PFF. Getting Kinlaw to replace DeForest Buckner on the defensive line was a smart move, with the former South Carolina star offering pass-rush upside from the interior. Of course, the 49ers’ biggest move was acquiring left tackle Trent Williams from the Redskins for a fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-rounder to replace retiring six-time Pro Bowl tackle Joe Staley. Grade: B+
Seattle Seahawks
- Round 1, No. 27: Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
- Round 2, No. 48: Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee
- Round 3, No. 69 (from Panthers): Damien Lewis, G, LSU
- Round 4, No. 133: Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
- Round 4, No. 144: DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami
- Round 5, No. 148 (from Redskins through Panthers): Alton Robinson, DE, Syracuse
- Round 6, No. 214 (comp pick): Freddie Swain, WR, Florida
- Round 7, No. 251 (comp pick from Dolphins): Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU
The Brooks pick is hard to understand. He wasn’t considered a first-round prospect because of his limitations in coverage, and he’s not the kind of outstanding athlete that usually gets picked in the first round. According to The Athletic’s consensus board, he was taken 57 spots higher than his rank. After that, the Seahawks did pretty well, taking an edge rusher with plenty of upside in Taylor and reinforcing the offensive line with Lewis. Parkinson, Dallas and Swain are all tantalizing athletes who should be able to offer some value on offense. Robinson has potential to be a force on the defensive line. Grade: C+
NFC North
Chicago Bears
- Round 2, No. 43 (from Raiders): Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
- Round 2, No. 50: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
- Round 5, No. 155 (from Browns through Bills and Vikings): Trevis Gipson, DE, Tulsa
- Round 5, No. 163: Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern
- Round 5, No. 173 (from Ravens through Rams, Dolphins and Eagles): Darnell Mooney, WR, Tulane
- Round 7, No. 226 (from Raiders): Arlington Hambright, G, Colorado
- Round 7, No. 227 (from Colts through Dolphins and Eagles): Lachavious Simmons, OT, Tennessee State
By adding Kmet, the Bears now have 10 tight ends on their roster. One more, and they can fill out an entire starting lineup. Kmet should become an important part of Matt Nagy’s offense with his size and ball skills, but he’s still developing. On defense, Johnson should be an immediate contributor with his combination of instincts and athleticism. Gipson is one of the more intriguing edge rushers in this draft, a strong and explosive athlete who has the tools to become a star. Vildor has some tackling concerns, but with nine career interceptions, he could be a playmaker. On offense, Mooney adds speed in the slot, hopefully taking some attention away from Allen Robinson. Grade: B-
Detroit Lions
- Round 1, No. 3: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
- Round 2, No. 35: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
- Round 3, No. 67: Julian Okwara, OLB, Notre Dame
- Round 3, No. 75 (from Colts): Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State
- Round 4, No. 121 (from Raiders): Logan Stenberg, G, Kentucky
- Round 5, No. 166 (from Eagles): Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin
- Round 5, No. 172 (from Seahawks through Lions, Patriots and Raiders): Jason Huntley, RB, New Mexico State
- Round 6, No. 197 (from Cowboys through Dolphins and Colts): John Penisini, DT, Utah
- Round 7, No. 235 (from Eagles through Patriots): Jashon Cornell, DT, Ohio State
The Lions came away with a pretty solid haul, even if they did take a running back early in the second round. Okudah projects as a lockdown corner from Day 1, and Okwara, who reunites with his brother Romeo on the defensive line, has the athletic traits to be a productive edge rusher. Detroit also addressed the interior of its offensive line with Jackson and Stenberg, who can both be effective rookies. Cephus could be a hidden gem in a loaded receiver class, and Huntley is a versatile playmaker who can add value as a pass-catcher and kick returner. With the Lions potentially cutting ties with Matthew Stafford in 2021, a quarterback would have been a good investment. Grade: B+
Green Bay Packers
- Round 1, No. 26 (from Texans through Dolphins): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
- Round 2, No. 62: A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College
- Round 3, No. 94: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati
- Round 5, No. 175: Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota
- Round 6, No. 192 (from Raiders): Jon Runyan, G, Michigan
- Round 6, No. 208 (from Titans): Jake Hanson, C, Oregon
- Round 6, No. 209: Simon Stepaniak, OT, Indiana
- Round 7, No. 236 (From Bills through Browns): Vernon Scott, S, TCU
- Round 7, No. 242 (From Ravens): Jonathan Garvin, DE, Miami
Taking a chance on a quarterback is fine. Doing so with a future Hall of Famer secured for at least two more seasons is curious. The value of a rookie quarterback comes from their cheap contract, but in Love’s case, even if he reaches his potential, most of his rookie deal will be spent on the sideline. If drafting a quarterback in the first round wasn’t bad enough, the Packers neglected to surround Aaron Rodgers with any impact playmakers. Dillon will play behind Aaron Jones, and Deguara was considered a Day 3 prospect at best. Reinforcements on the offensive line are always useful, but the defensive picks won’t be ready to play at an NFL level anytime soon. Grade: D
Minnesota Vikings
- Round 1, No. 22 (from Bills): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- Round 1, No. 31 (from 49ers): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
- Round 2, No. 58: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
- Round 3, No. 89: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
- Round 4, No. 117 (from Buccaneers through 49ers): D.J. Wonnum, SE, South Carolina
- Round 4, No. 130 (from Saints): James Lynch, DT, Baylor
- Round 4, No. 132: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
- Round 5, No. 169 (from Saints): Harrison Hand, CB, Temple
- Round 5, No. 176: K.J. Osborn, WR, Miami
- Round 6, No. 203 (from Saints): Blake Brandel, OT, Oregon State
- Round 6, No. 205: Josh Metellus, S, Michigan
- Round 7, No. 225 (from Jets through Ravens): Kenny Willekes, DE, Michigan State
- Round 7, No. 244 ( from Packers through Browns and Saints): Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa
- Round 7, No. 249 (comp pick): Brian Cole II, S, Mississippi State
- Round 7, No. 253 (comp pick): Kyle Hinton, G, Washburn
The Vikings certainly got their money’s worth. With their two first-round picks, they added a replacement for Stefon Diggs and a much-needed cornerback after watching three leave in free agency. On Days 2 and 3, they added a good mix of productive players who can help right away (Dantzler, Wonnum, Lynch, Dye, Willekes) and developmental prospects (Cleveland, Osborn, Hand, Metellus). The draft is all about taking as many bites of the apple as possible, and with a league-high 15 picks, the Vikings have a chance to uncover some hidden gems. Grade: A
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
- Round 1, No. 16: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
- Round 2, No. 47: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn
- Round 3, No. 78: Matt Hennessy, C, Temple
- Round 4, No. 119: Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State
- Round 4, No. 134 (from Ravens): Jaylinn Hawkins, S, California
- Round 7, No. 228 (from Buccaneers through Eagles): Sterling Hofrichter, P, Syracuse
Terrell might be a head-scratching pick at No. 16 overall, but he has the high-end athletic traits to become a lockdown corner. Davidson played on the edge a fair amount at Auburn, but he’ll likely play on the interior in the NFL, which makes it strange that Atlanta decided to forgo pass-rushing help with their other picks. Walker and Hawkins weren’t highly rated before the draft, but they both offer tantalizing upside. Hennessy is a fine pick, but probably a reach that early in Round 3. Overall, it didn’t feel like the Falcons had much of a plan to improve their current roster, choosing potential over production. Grade: C+
Carolina Panthers
- Round 1, No. 7: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
- Round 2, No. 38: Yetor Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
- Round 2, No. 64 (from Chiefs through Seahawks): Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
- Round 4, No. 113: Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame
- Round 5, No. 152: Kenny Robinson, S, West Virginia
- Round 6, No. 184: Bravvion Roy, DT, Baylor
- Round 7, No. 221: Stantley Thomas-Oliver, CB, Florida International
It’s pretty clear which side of the ball rookie coach Matt Rhule and Co. wanted to upgrade. While Brown might not be valuable enough to be worthy of a top-10 pick, he’ll be a solid player at worst and a game-breaking inside presence at best. Gross-Matos gives Carolina more pass-rushing punch next to 2019 first-round pick Brian Burns. The secondary is where the Panthers might have done their best work, grabbing versatile athlete Chinn and former XFL star Robinson at safety and Senior Bowl standout Pride at corner. Failing to add a linebacker to help replace Luke Keuchly is the only major knock. Grade: B+
New Orleans Saints
- Round 1, No. 24: Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan
- Round 3, No. 74 (from Browns): Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
- Round 3, No. 105 (comp pick from Vikings): Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
- Round 7, No. 240 (from Texans): Tommy Stevens, QB, Mississippi State
The Saints squeezed as much value as they could from their four picks. While passing on linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round was strange, Ruiz is widely regarded as the best interior lineman in this class. But with 2019 second-round pick Erik McCoy at center and two solid guards in Andrus Peat and Larry Warford, it’s not clear where or when Ruiz will play. New Orleans traded up for Baun and Trautman, parting with picks Nos. 130, 169, 203 and 244 to take the Dayton tight end. You have to admire the Saints’ strategy of going after the players they want, even if it costs them some valuable draft picks. Grade: A-
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Round 1, No. 13 (from Colts via 49ers): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
- Round 2, No. 45: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
- Round 3, No. 76: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt
- Round 5, No. 161: Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
- Round 6, No. 194: Khalil Davis, DT, Nebraska
- Round 7, No. 241 (from Seahawks through Patriots): Chapelle Russell, OLB, Temple
- Round 7, No. 245 (from 49ers): Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette
The Bucs didn’t have a lot of picks, but they made the most of them. Getting Wirfs, considered by some analysts to be the best tackle, by trading up just one spot is one of the best moves of the entire draft. The addition of Winfield, an instinctive player and great tackler, adds a much-needed playmaker to the backend of what’s becoming a strong defense. Tampa Bay also gave quarterback Tom Brady some more weapons to work with in Vaughn, a one-cut runner, and Johnson, one of the best contested-catch receivers in this class. Davis’ quickness and agility will help on the interior. They might regret passing on an edge rusher with Shaq Barrett on the franchise tag and Jason Pierre-Paul signed for just two more seasons. Grade: A-