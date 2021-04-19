2021 NFL mock draft (Version 4.0): Two-round projections with two weeks to go

Depending on how you feel about Sammy Watkins, Miles Boykin and potential second-year improvements from Devin Duvernay and James Proche II, receiver might not be the biggest need for the Ravens, especially with a quality group of pass-catchers expected to be available in the later rounds. Bateman, however, might be worth the early investment. He’s a terrific route runner who can create separation off the line of scrimmage, and has the size and speed to threaten defenders. While he spent most of his time in the slot in 2020, he led the country in yards per route run from an outside alignment as a sophomore in 2019, according to PFF.