2021 NFL mock draft: A way-too-early look at top prospects as season gets underway

Jon Gruden is known for his wandering eye when it comes to quarterbacks. If Derek Carr disappoints this season and Marcus Mariota shows he doesn’t have what it takes to be a starter anymore, will Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock look for an upgrade in the draft? Lance impressed scouts in 2019 with his athleticism and decision-making, throwing 28 touchdown passes and zero interceptions in leading the Bison to the FCS national title. His only game in 2020 will come against Central Arkansas on Oct. 3, but he showed enough potential last season to be a top-10 pick.