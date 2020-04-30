From small school to big stage: Former Wilde Lake receiver Isaiah Coulter ‘grateful’ to be drafted by Texans

“I pretty much learned that you’ve got to do a whole lot of blocking in that type of offense,” he recalled. “You’ve got to block first and run first because that opens up the passing and play-action and things like that. And whenever [the ball] comes your way, you’ve got to make it count because you might not get another one for the rest of the game. With that mentality, I brought it over to receiver, and for the rest of my career, I’ve always just wanted to make my chances count.”