Waiting game over, Towson wide receiver Shane Leatherbury relishing chance to join Cardinals

“He’s a strong-bodied kid,” said Harper, a former Ravens wide receiver who was selected in the seventh round of the 2008 draft. “And when you say smaller, he’s still a 5-11 wideout. He can be very compact with how he uses his body. But he plays big. There are some clips where he goes up and he goes and gets the ball. He’s that much of an athlete. I don’t see him being small hindering him. and he can run. I’m glad for him because a team like Arizona that is going to spread the ball around, he’s going to get an ample amount of opportunities in practice to show that he can do his thing.”