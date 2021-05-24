xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

From ex-Terps to former Baltimore high school stars, here are the players with Maryland ties in the 2021 NBA playoffs

By
May 24, 2021
Baltimore basketball fans know about Carmelo Anthony, but how about a former Orioles draft pick? Here are the players with Maryland ties in the 2021 NBA playoffs.
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley
The former John Carroll and Kentucky star from Bel Air has averaged 11.4 points per game as a rookie after being a surprise No. 25 overall pick in the draft. He's a potential All-Rookie candidate, helping the Knicks get back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season. The No. 4 seed Knicks take on the No. 5 seed Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
New York Knicks forward Reggie Bullock
The Baltimore-born veteran and former North Carolina star had one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 10.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41% from 3-point range. This is the 30-year-old's fifth NBA team in eight seasons.
New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin
The former Dayton star is from New York, but he spent time at Mount Zion Prep in Baltimore, where he blossomed into a high school standout. He became the National Player of the Year in college before declaring the 2020 NBA draft, where he was taken No. 8 overall by the Knicks. He's averaging 4.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game.
Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter
The former Maryland star was the No. 19 overall pick by the Hawks in the 2018 NBA draft, and was named All-Rookie in his debut season. He's averaging 11.9 points, 3.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds this season for Atlanta, which will face the Knicks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando
The former All-Big Ten star at Maryland became the first Angolan to be selected in the NBA draft when he was taken 34th overall in 2019. The 22-year-old is averaging 1.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game this season.
Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony
The former Towson Catholic star climbed to No. 10 on the NBA's all-time scoring list this season, averaging 13.4 points per game for the No. 5 seed Blazers. Now 36, the 10-time All-Star will face the No. 4 seed Denver Nuggets, the team that drafted him third overall in 2003, in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton
The former City and Lake Clifton star from Baltimore still has ties to the city with his Amateur Athletic Union program Team Thrill. The 30-year-old averaged 12.7 points, 3.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game for the Nuggets, but missed Game 1 of a first-round series against the Blazers with a hamstring injury.
Denver Nuggets guard PJ Dozier
Dozier grew up in South Carolina and played for the Gamecocks, but his family has ties to Baltimore. His father, Perry, and uncle, Terry, were standouts on the Hammond and Dunbar basketball teams between 1981 and 1985. The Dozier twins led Hammond to a state championship in 1983 before transferring and helping the top-ranked Dunbar Poets to their second of three national championships. PJ Dozier is averaging 7.7 points per game this season, but the 24-year-old is currently out with a hip injury.
Phoenix Suns forward Jalen Smith
It was a rocky rookie season for the former Terps and Mount Saint Joseph star. After being a surprise No. 10 overall pick in the draft, Smith played just 27 games, averaging 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.8 minutes, as he spent time developing in the G-League. He made his first career start in the regular-season finale and finished with a double double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. The No. 2 seed Suns face the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton
The Massachusetts native and former Notre Dame star has no ties to Maryland on the basketball court, but his prowess on the pitcher's mound grabbed the Orioles' attention. Connaughton was a fourth-round pick by Baltimore in the 2014 MLB draft, and he made his professional baseball debut with the Aberdeen IronBirds that year before returning to school to play basketball. He became a second-round pick in the NBA draft in 2015, and after three seasons in Portland, he carved out a role with the Bucks. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in a career-high 22.8 minutes per game this season. The No. 4 seed Bucks face the No. 5 seed Miami Heat in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Washington Wizards center Alex Len
Len spent just two seasons at Maryland before being selected fifth overall in the 2013 draft by the Phoenix Suns. He never lived up to the high expectations, bouncing around with the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors before being signed by the Wizards in January. The 27-year-old is averaging 7.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game for Washington this season. The No. 8 seed Wizards face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
