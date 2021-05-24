From ex-Terps to former Baltimore high school stars, here are the players with Maryland ties in the 2021 NBA playoffs

Dozier grew up in South Carolina and played for the Gamecocks, but his family has ties to Baltimore. His father, Perry, and uncle, Terry, were standouts on the Hammond and Dunbar basketball teams between 1981 and 1985. The Dozier twins led Hammond to a state championship in 1983 before transferring and helping the top-ranked Dunbar Poets to their second of three national championships. PJ Dozier is averaging 7.7 points per game this season, but the 24-year-old is currently out with a hip injury. (David Zalubowski/AP)