From ex-Terps to former Baltimore high school stars, here are the players with Maryland ties in the 2021 NBA playoffs

The Massachusetts native and former Notre Dame star has no ties to Maryland on the basketball court, but his prowess on the pitcher's mound grabbed the Orioles' attention. Connaughton was a fourth-round pick by Baltimore in the 2014 MLB draft, and he made his professional baseball debut with the Aberdeen IronBirds that year before returning to school to play basketball. He became a second-round pick in the NBA draft in 2015, and after three seasons in Portland, he carved out a role with the Bucks. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in a career-high 22.8 minutes per game this season. The No. 4 seed Bucks face the No. 5 seed Miami Heat in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. (Morry Gash/AP)