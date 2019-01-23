James Harden has his 'Garden Moment' in near-historic outing vs. Knicks

James Harden said he was waiting for his first ‘Garden Moment.’ He got it Wednesday.

The Rockets superstar dropped 61 points in Wednesday’s 114-110 victory over the Knicks, falling just a point shy of tying Carmelo Anthony’s single-game scoring record at MSG, set in 2014.

The ‘Bearded One’ capped the night with a breakaway dunk in the final 10 seconds that buried the Knicks (10-36), who lost their 10th consecutive game at home. Overall, the Knicks have lost seven in a row and 20 of their last 22 games.

But there was only one reason for Wednesday’s loss – James Harden.

“I was just happy to give them 61,” said Harden about MSG, where his previous high was just 36 points.

Overall, the 29-year-old shot 17-of-38 and 22-of-28 from the line, while grabbing 15 rebounds. He now shares the second-highest point total at MSG with Kobe Bryant, who dropped 61 on the Knicks in 2009.

Harden has now scored at least 30 points for 21 consecutive games, representing just the second player in NBA history with that streak. Wilt Chamberlain did it three times and once reached 65 straight games.

“Kobe or Jordan, then we’re talking about the elites of the elite. We’re talking about the greatest to ever touch a basketball,” Harden said. “So it’s an honor to be up there with those names. Honestly I’ve got a long way to go. I’m not even close to what they’ve accomplished in their careers. It’s pretty cool to be in that conversation and almost there. I’ve got a lot of work to do.”

On Wednesday, Harden was a one-man show for the Rockets with Chris Paul and Clint Capela both injured. He scored 36 of the team’s 58 points in the first half, including a layup at the second-quarter buzzer to cut the deficit to 5.

Still, the Knicks had a chance in the final moments after Allonzo Trier scored on a driving layup with 20 seconds left to take a 1-point advantage. Houston’s Eric Gordon buried a 3-pointer on the following possession – and was wide open largely because Harden drew all the attention – and the Knicks flubbed their final chance out of a timeout.

Noah Vonleh received the pass but was stripped, leading to Harden’s final bucket to get 61.

“This is one of the historical buildings in the sport that we have,” Harden said. “Obviously the fans are one of the best that we have in this league. And so it’s pretty cool to come out here and put on a show for them.”

Knicks coach David Fizdale had already been ejected for arguing with the refs, and afterwards suggested that Harden received favorable calls. After all, Harden took 25 free throws. But that also tends to happen with superstars.

“I don’t know (if Harden is officiated differently),” Fizdale said. “That’s up to you guys to decide.”

“Maybe ask the next team that’s playing him (how to stop Harden). Because I don’t know,” Fizdale added. “I just feel like every time the ball leaves his hands it’s got a chance to go in. That’s greatness. The guy is a – he’s a great player. He didn’t just score tonight, he had 15 rebounds. He was going after this win. Five steals, four assists. And I thought we really challenged him and got after him. We got five turnovers out of it. He’s just great. He got up 38 shots and 25 free throws.”

