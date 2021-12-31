xml:space="preserve">
Sam Jones, 10-time champ with Celtics, dies at 88

Associated Press
Dec 31, 2021 1:21 PM

BOSTON — Basketball Hall of Famer Sam Jones, the skilled scorer whose 10 NBA titles is second only to Boston Celtics teammate Bill Russell, has died, the team said. He was 88.

Jones died Thursday night in Florida, where he had been hospitalized in failing health, Celtics spokesman Jeff Twiss said. The team planned a moment of silence before Friday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

Former NBA great Sam Jones attends the 19th annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Former NBA great Sam Jones attends the 19th annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

“Another one of my dear friends lost,” Celtics broadcaster Cedric Maxwell wrote on Twitter. “Well, the banks are open in heaven this #NYE.”

Sam Jones #24 of the Boston Celtics goes to the basket against the Philadelphia 76ers circa 1962 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Sam Jones #24 of the Boston Celtics goes to the basket against the Philadelphia 76ers circa 1962 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)

A North Carolina native, Jones played for Hall of Fame coach John McLendon at North Carolina Central before Celtics general manager Red Auerbach selected him eighth overall in the 1957 draft despite never seeing him play.

Sam Jones #24 of the Boston Celtics poses for a portrait in 1968 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Sam Jones #24 of the Boston Celtics poses for a portrait in 1968 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)

He went on to average 17.7 points and just under five rebounds in 12 years, winning eight straight titles from 1959-66.

“You look at the championships and what he did, it’s obviously a big loss for the community here,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said before Friday’s game.

