NBA Trade Deadline Roundup: Big-name stars on the move around the league

Basketball fans on the East Coast woke up to a roaring reminder on Thursday morning that it is NBA trade deadline day.

At approximately 1 a.m. ET, news broke that Kevin Durant was on the move heading west to the Phoenix Suns continuing the superstar exodus out of Brooklyn.

Advertisement

While the Nets are the hot topic of the deadline, there were plenty of moves to go around as the clock was winding down to 3 p.m. ET.

The Russell Westbrook era in Los Angeles is over. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

[ Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant trade and breakup of Nets: ‘This was in the works after Year 1′ ]

Suns receive: Kevin Durant, TJ Warren

Nets receive: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and 4 first-round picks

Analysis: GM Sean Marks officially ended the Nets’ superstar era by dealing Durant early Thursday morning. The Suns receive one of the top players in the NBA to go alongside Devin Booker and Chris Paul forming a roster that figures to contend for the Larry O’Brien trophy this summer.

Advertisement

* * *

Mavericks receive: Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris

Nets receive: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, future first-round pick & 2 second-round picks

Analysis: The trigger for the Nets overhaul began with Irving’s trade request earlier this week which led to a deal that teams him up with Luka Doncic in Dallas. The Mavericks surrendered two veterans and three picks to land their second star and climb the latter in NBA title odds.

* * *

Nets receive: 5 second-round picks

Bucks receive: Jae Crowder

Analysis: The Bucks land another strong piece in their attempt to bring home a second championship in the Giannis Antetokounmpo era. Brooklyn flipped a piece received in the Durant trade and appears to be replenishing draft picks that they surrendered in years past.

* * *

Jazz receive: Russell Westbrook, future first-round pick

Lakers receive: D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt

Timberwolves receive: Mike Conley Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, 3 future second-round picks

Analysis: The Russell Westbrook experiment is officially over in Los Angeles. The Lakers dealt Westbrook — and had to tag a few first-round picks to do so — for a familiar face in D’Angelo Russell who spent the first two years of his career with the Lakers. Veteran Mike Conely heads from the Jazz to the Timberwolves in the three-team deal.

* * *

Lakers receive: Mo Bamba

Magic receive: Patrick Beverley

Analysis: The Lakers are a very different team than they were on Tuesday when LeBron James broke the all-time NBA scoring record. A role player for role player type of deal that will provide much-needed youth to the Lakers and veteran leadership to the Magic.

Advertisement

* * *

Grizzlies receive: Luke Kennard

Clippers receive: Eric Gordon, 3 second-round picks

Rockets receive: John Wall, Danny Green and 2023 first-round pick swap (from Clippers)

Analysis: Eric Gordon heads back to where he began the first two seasons of his career to provide scoring off the bench. John Wall also will be making a return to Houston despite his comments of how terrible the experience was playing for the Rockets.

* * *

Knicks receive: Josh Hart

Trail Blazers receive: Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk, 2023 lottery-protected first-round pick

Analysis: The Knicks receive a solid rotational player that will immediately bolster their club in exchange for a player who was never really given a chance in Cam Reddish. The Blazers also grab a first-round pick that turns into four second-round picks if it doesn’t convey this season.

[ Knicks trade for Josh Hart in exchange for Cam Reddish, first-round pick: source ]

* * *

Raptors receive: Jakob Poetl

Spurs Receive: Khem Birch, future first-round pick and 2 second-round picks

Analysis: Jakob Poetl is heading back to the team that drafted him. After two strong seasons with the Spurs, GM Brian Wright is capitalizing on his sudden value getting three picks in return.

Advertisement

* * *

Pistons receive: James Wiseman

Hawks receive: Saddiq Bey

Warriors receive: five second-round picks

Analysis: The Warriors seem to have given up on their former lottery selection sending James Wiseman out the door in a three-team deal. Saddiq Bey will provide some offensive punch to the Hawks averaging 14.8 points per game.

* * *

76ers receive: Jalen McDaniels

Trail Blazers receive: Matisse Thybulle

Hornets receive: Svi Mykhailiuk, multiple second-round picks

[ Knicks’ Jericho Sims to participate in Slam Dunk contest: source ]

Analysis: The 76ers land some offensive help off the bench in Jalen McDaniels for the once-promising talent of Matisse Thybulle and second-round picks.