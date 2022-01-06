NBA broadcaster apologizes for ‘pull the trigger’ reference to Kevin Porter’s father, says it was a mixup

An NBA broadcaster appeared to reference either the shooting death or manslaughter conviction of Kevin Porter Jr.’s father Wednesday night after Porter hit a game-winning shot.
“Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” said Washington Wizards color commentator Glenn Consor after Porter hit the shot to give his Houston Rockets a 114-111 win over the Wizards.
Consor apologized Wednesday morning, claiming that he was simply bad at his job and had thought Kevin Porter Jr. was the son of a Kevin Porter who played for the Wizards franchise back in the 1970s and 80s.
Bryan Kevin Porter Jr., 21, is actually the son of a different man, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr. The elder Porter never played in the NBA. In 1993, he was convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in Seattle. In 2004, when Porter Jr. was just 4 years old, Porter Sr. was fatally shot during a bar fight, while apparently trying to help a friend who was under attack.
In the 1993 case, Porter pleaded guilty and told the judge he was handing a loaded gun to the victim when it accidentally discharged. He spent 4½ years in prison.
LeBron James was among those outraged after hearing Consor’s apparent reference to Porter Sr.
“Nah we ain’t going for this!” James wrote in a tweet. “Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you!”
Consor played professionally in Israel from 1980-1982 and then became an NBA scout before transitioning to a broadcasting career. He could have scouted the other Kevin Porter during his final NBA season in 1982-83 with Washington.
That Porter was not much of a shooter during his career, attempting only 16 3-pointers after the NBA added the arc in his fourth-to-last season. He averaged 11.6 points per game across 10 seasons, with a career-high 15.4 in 1978-79. Porter also led the league in assists four separate times.
“I mistakenly thought that Kevin was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter and was unaware that the words I chose to describe his game-winning shot would be in any way hurtful or insensitive,” Consor wrote in his apology. “I have reached out to Kevin to personally apologize and hope to be able to talk with him soon.”
Former Wizards player Marcin Gortat publicly defended Consor, replying to LeBron: “He didn’t know! He was talking about wrong father/dude. Y’all killing (a) very honest hard working man right now!”
Kevin Porter Jr. had not publicly commented on the broadcast as of Thursday afternoon. He did tweet one word about the shot though: “Game.”