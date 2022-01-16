Kevin Durant limps off with knee injury during win over Pelicans, Nets star heading for MRI Sunday

“Yeah I think he’s fine,” Nash said of Harden after his fall to the ground. “He probably has a little bruise or something, but I don’t think it has anything to do with the elbow, but it’s tough. No Kyrie, no Kevin, no Joe, (James is) gonna have to play a lot. So we obviously will have to be careful as to how many games he plays at what number of minutes but we definitely are gonna need him out there.”