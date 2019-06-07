NBA Finals: Raptors beat Warriors to take 3-1 lead, one win from title

The Toronto Raptors are one win from the franchise’s first NBA title after defeating the Golden State Warriors 105-92 in Game 4 of the championship series Friday night at Oracle Arena.

Kawhi Leonard led the way with 36 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors, who outscored the Warriors 37-21 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Serge Ibaka had 20 points, four rebounds and two blocked shots off the bench for Toronto. Pascal SIakam added 19 points while Kyle Lowry finished with 10 points and seven assists.

Klay Thompson, returning to the Warriors lineup after missing Game 3 because of a strained hamstring, had 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field, including six for 10 from three-point range.

Stephen Curry had 27 points and six assists while Draymond Green contributed 10 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists for Golden State.

Game 5 is in Toronto on Monday. The Warriors, trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, need a win to extend the series and give themselves one more game at Oracle Arena before moving to San Francisco next season.

The Raptors are the first team to win three games at Oracle Arena in the same season since the 1994-95 Seattle SuperSonics.