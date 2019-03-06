LeBron James passes Michael Jordan on NBA's all-time scoring list

LeBron James passed Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with a contested layup midway through the second quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

James is in fourth place, behind former Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant.

“So many kids look up to me for inspiration and when I was a kid their age I needed inspiration and MJ was that inspiration for me along with some other people,” James said Wednesday morning. “So sometimes I have no idea how I’m even in this position to be able to sit here, play the game that I love, play at a high level and be linked with some of the greatest to ever play this game and obviously MJ being out of this world, so it’s pretty unique.”

At shootaround Wednesday morning, James said he didn’t have time to appreciate the milestones he reached throughout the course of a season, pausing to think about it only when asked about it by reporters.

But 97 minutes before the Lakers tipped off against the Denver Nuggets, he showed his excitement.

Sign up for our Lakers newsletter »

“Can’t even front,” James wrote on Twitter. “This is going to be UNREAL!! Wow man.”

Jordan was someone James idolized. He has said the first time he met Jordan it was like meeting God.

The milestone came against a coach he knows well. Denver Coach Mike Malone was an assistant coach in Cleveland from 2005 to 2010 and spoke of seeing James grow and mature from a young player.

“Any time you’re mentioned in that same sentence as a Michael Jordan, that is basketball royalty,” Malone said. “And I know that’s an ongoing debate: Who’s the greatest of all time? And I’m not going to get into that, but I know LeBron James is arguably one of the greatest players to ever lace them up. And that’s a hell of an accomplishment for him in his career.”

James entered Wednesday’s game with 32,280 career points. He passed Wilt Chamberlain for fifth place on the list with a free throw against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 14. James, Jordan, Abdul-Jabbar, Malone and Bryant are the only players in NBA history to have scored at least 32,000 points.

Last week, James became the first player in NBA history to be in the top 10 in career points and career assists.