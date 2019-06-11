NBA Finals: Kevin Durant sustains Achilles injury during Warriors’ win

Kevin Durant exited early from the Golden State Warriors’ victory over the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury.

Bob Myers, the Warriors’ president of basketball operations, confirmed the nature of the injury after the game. Durant is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

“I don’t believe there’s anybody to blame,” Myers said about the injury while fighting back tears, “but if you have to you can blame me.”

Durant scored 11 points in just 12 minutes before falling to the court, reaching at the same spot on the back of his leg as he did during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

He had to be helped to the locker room. Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka tried to keep Raptors fans from cheering after Durant got hurt. As he walked off the floor, fans chanted “KD.”

It was Durant’s first game back since injuring his calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. There was initial concern in May that he had injured his Achilles. The team got “good” news later when he was diagnosed with a calf strain, though he missed more than a month before returning Monday.

The two-time defending NBA Finals MVP averaged 26 points for Golden State during the regular season.