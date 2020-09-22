Advertisement Advertisement NBA Sports Bulls coaches, from Johnny Kerr to Billy Donovan Sep 22, 2020 at 6:23 PM Photos of all the head coaches in Bulls franchise history. Not pictured: Scotty Robertson (26 games in 1979). Next Gallery PHOTOS Wes Unseld, legendary center for Baltimore Bullets, dies at 74 PHOTOS The Basketball Tournament semifinals and final 2018 Advertisement NBA NBA Angel McCoughtry through the years Browse photos of Atlanta Dream star Angel McCoughtry, a Baltimore native and former St. Frances standout. Jul 11, 2018 Carmelo Anthony's debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder Pictures: Carmelo Anthony Sherron Bogues Day Muggsy Bogues honors life & legacy of his sister NBA player Will Barton in Baltimore Jr. NBA clinic hosted by Baltimore's Muggsy Bogues NBA Draft 2015 Advertisement