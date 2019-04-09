Wizards' John Wall says he isn't sure if he'll return next season

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall says he is not sure whether he will be able to play next season as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon.

Wall spoke to reporters at halftime of the Wizards' last regular-season game Tuesday night.

He said his goal is to return next season, “but whenever the doctors clear me and get to that point, then I will know.”

Wall appeared in only 32 games this season, averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists, before having an operation on his left heel in January. Then he ruptured his tendon in a fall at home in February.

Wall said he will rehab his Achilles in Miami during the offseason.

The five-time All-Star was wearing a gray walking boot on his left foot and lower leg.

“It's my job to get myself back to where I think I can be,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bradley Beal became the first player in Wizards franchise history to average at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists for a season, reaching the numbers he needed in a 116-110 loss to the playoff-bound Boston Celtics in a finale Tuesday night that was meaningless to both clubs.

Eliminated a while ago and bound for the draft lottery, the Wizards wound up 32-50, their most losses since going 29-53 in 2012-13. Team president Ernie Grunfeld was fired last week after 16 years in charge.

Beal, a two-time All-Star, finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists — all before halftime — on Tuesday as he played in all 82 games for the second consecutive season.

The Celtics already were assured of finishing as the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference and facing the No. 5-seeded Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. They finished 49-33.

So there was no reason for Boston to care about the outcome Tuesday — or, therefore, use any of its best players.

Seven prominent members of the roster were ruled out: Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Aron Baynes and Marcus Morris. That group includes six of the top seven Celtics in scoring and assists, the club's six leading rebounders.

The starting lineup was Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier, Semi Ojeleye, Guerschon Yabusele and Robert Williams. Ojele, Yabusele and Williams had a combined three starts this season before Tuesday.