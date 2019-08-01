As Wizards begin rebuilding effort, team draws inspiration from Clippers

“The decision-making, especially around what I’ll call the ‘big moments’ — who you draft, who you trade, who you sign — those will not be made in a vacuum,” Leonsis told The Post in an interview earlier this month. “Those will be made in a collaborative, well-reasoned area. The team doing that in a good way is the Clippers, and we hope to also be seen that way. [Owner] Steve Ballmer has a great coach, presidents, general managers. He’s got a brain trust, and that was very appealing to me. Many hands make light work.”