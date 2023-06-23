Wizards’ Bilal Coulibaly follows Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama as French players make history in NBA draft

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

For a brief moment, Bilal Coulibaly was an Indiana Pacer. Then, he was traded to the Washington Wizards.

A whirlwind night for Coulibaly at the NBA draft on Thursday was part of a memorable one for his country.

It’s a time of basketball renaissance for France.

The 6-foot-8 Coulibaly and his much-heralded French teammate and No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama made draft history by becoming the first two players from France to both be taken in the top 20, according to research provided by the league.

“We coming,” Coulibaly said after being taken at No. 7 by the Pacers before being traded. “We coming.”

Make that, France has already arrived.

Bilal Coulibaly greets NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected seventh overall by the Indiana Pacers during NBA draft. Coulibaly was traded to the Wizards, who picked eighth. (John Minchillo/AP)

Between Wembanyama, the generational talent who went to the San Antonio Spurs (once home of French great Tony Parker) and Coulibaly, the 18-year-old versatile forward, the country remains a hot bed for hoops.

There have been more NBA players from France than from any other country outside of North America, according to the league.

Coulibaly joins Wembanyama, Killian Hayes (seventh overall in 2020) and Frank Ntilikina (No. 8 in ‘17) as French players taken in the top 10.

“For French basketball, I’m so happy for it,” Coulibaly said. “We’re getting more and more in this league. So yeah, just happy for that.”

The Pacers had the No. 7 pick and Washington was at No. 8, but after Indiana took Coulibaly and the Wizards selected Jarace Walker of Houston, Commissioner Adam Silver announced the teams were exchanging the picks in a trade to be finalized later.

The 6-foot-6 Walker, who was born in Baltimore, grew up in York County, Pennsylvania, and has a sister who played volleyball at UMBC, was part of a Houston team that was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this year. He averaged 11.2 points as a freshman before entering the draft.

On the horizon is another big-time player — Zaccharie Risacher, a small forward who turned 18 in April and is a developing into quite a talent. He has reached France’s top professional league — playing on the Parker-owned ASVEL squad — and helped France finish third in the 2022 FIBA U-17 World Cup.

Just in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics next summer, too.

“We just wish the best for French basketball, French national team,” Coulibaly said. “We’ll see this summer what’s going on. I don’t know if I’m going to the French national team or not. We’ll see, and just hope the best for that team.”

Coulibaly spent this season with Metropolitans 92 of the French league — with Wembanyama on the same squad.

Wembanyama lobbied for Coulibaly to be a top-5 pick. He was close.

“Wemby is more than a teammate. That’s like my brother,” Coulibaly said. “He’s just a great guy. So yeah, that’s just unbelievable. Yeah, he’s good.”

Coulibaly, too.