Wizards' Bradley Beal receives Community Assist honor at NBA Awards show

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal was named the NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner at the league’s annual award show Monday night in Santa Monica, Calif.

Chosen by fans and an NBA executive panel, the seasonlong award honors a player’s commitment to positively impacting his community. Beal will receive $25,000 to the charity of his choice, a donation from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente.

“I’m honored and humbled to be named the Seasonlong NBA Community Assist Award winner,” Beal said in a statement. “I would like to thank the Wizards organization and Ron Brown College Preparatory High School for allowing me the opportunity to connect with their inspiring students. I am looking forward to continuing and building on this relationship for many years to come.”

In September, Beal served as principal for the day at RBHS, participating in a variety of school activities as the students began the new school year. The two-time All-Star also held a private advance screening of Creed II for local community groups and students from RBHS, surprised the RBHS basketball players and coaches with two pairs of shoes (one basketball and one lifestyle) and took 10 students from RBHS on a private tour of the National African-American History and Culture Museum. On May 5, Beal hosted a mentoring discussion with the students, followed by an end of school year bowling party.

Along with the relationship with RBHS, Beal has donated game tickets to various community groups and provided toys to the Salvation Army during the holiday season.

Beal was presented the award by Wizards teammate John Wall, recipient of the 2015-16 NBA Community Assist Award. Since its inception following the 2014-15 season, the Wizards are the first team to have two winners of the award.

Along with Beal, the other nominees for the award were Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets), Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies), Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks) and Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors).