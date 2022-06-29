AP source: Wizards acquire former City, Lake Clifton standout Will Barton, Monte Morris in 4-player trade with Nuggets

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a deal that would send guards Will Barton, a former City College and Lake Clifton standout who grew up in Baltimore, and Monte Morris to the Washington Wizards for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. It’s not likely to be finalized until the league’s offseason moratorium is lifted on July 6.

Advertisement

ESPN and The Athletic were the first to announce a deal was in the works.

Barton, 31, was The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Player of the Year in 2009 after averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists as a junior and led Lake Clifton to a 28-0 mark and the Class 3A state title that year. The former University of Memphis standout averaged 14.7 points and started a career-high 71 games last season for the Nuggets.

Advertisement

Barton, who was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers 40th overall in the second round of the 2012 NBA draft out of Memphis, has averaged 11.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game during his 10-year professional career. He spent his first two high school seasons at City College before reclassifying and spending a season at National Christian Academy in Western Maryland. Barton spent one season at Lake Clifton before spending his senior year at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.

Will Barton, a 10-year NBA veteran who grew up in Baltimore, was The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Player of the Year in 2009 after averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists as a junior and led Lake Clifton to a 28-0 mark and the Class 3A state title that year. (AAron Ontiveroz, DP)

Morris averaged 12.6 points on an injury-riddled Denver team that was missing point guard Jamal Murray (ACL recovery) for the entire year and Michael Porter Jr. (back) for most of it.

Caldwell-Pope started 77 games for Washington, where he averaged 13.2 points and shot 39% from 3-point range.

The 29-year-old Caldwell-Pope won an NBA title with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Smith is on the verge of joining his 13th NBA team. He started last season with Charlotte and was dealt to the Wizards in February. He played in 28 games for Washington.

Advertisement

AP’s Tim Reynolds and Baltimore Sun staff contributed to this article.