Morgan State to host Washington Wizards open practice on Monday

Fans of the Baltimore Bullets can take a trip down Memory Lane when the Washington Wizards return to Baltimore for an open practice at Morgan State University on Monday, Oct. 11, at 11:30 a.m., the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
This will mark the first time the franchise has held an open practice at a Historically Black College and University (HBCU).
The Wizards were once the Baltimore Bullets after the organization moved from Chicago in 1963. The Bullets played their home games at the Baltimore Civic Center until 1973 when they relocated to the Capital Centre in Landover.
Morgan State students, faculty and staff and local fans are invited to watch practice and scrimmage, are encouraged to park in the North Campus garage, and should use the main concourse doors. G-Wiz and Wizards Dancers will also be in attendance.
The practice will take place at Hill Field House at 1700 E. Cold Spring Lane in Baltimore. The first 500 fans will receive a free collectible t-shirt.
Fans can RSVP by visiting http://info.washingtonwizards.com/openpractice2021