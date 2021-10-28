Former Loyola Maryland lacrosse star Pat Spencer one step closer to realizing NBA dream after invite to Wizards G League training camp

“Knowing him for all of these years, when he came to me in his sophomore year of college and told me he wanted to do a fifth year and play basketball and try to play pro, I never had a doubt that if anyone could do it, Pat could,” said Rees, who retired from coaching the Lakers in February. “I’ve been around a lot of athletes as a player and coach, but there aren’t many that have the competitive drive and fierce desire to compete like Pat does. We saw it in him very early in his years at Boys’ Latin. He hates to lose, and that is a big part of what has always made him a special athlete. I know he’s still got a lot of work to do and much to prove, but I also know he will give it everything he’s got and then some to reach his goals.”