Oh, that guy! A look at players with Maryland ties competing in 2019 NBA Summer League

The annual NBA Summer League is not just the first chance to get a look at rising stars, but also a proving ground for veterans and rookies alike competing for spots on the fringes of the league’s rosters.

The showcase begins this week, with four-team leagues in Salt Lake City and Sacramento opening Monday. The big event tips off Friday in Las Vegas, with all 30 NBA teams represented, along with the Chinese and Croatian national teams. There will be 95 games through July 15, all televised either on NBA TV or ESPN.

Headlined by second-round draft pick Bruno Fernando, who will be playing with the Atlanta Hawks after the former Terps star was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers on draft night, several players with Maryland ties will compete in this year’s summer league.

