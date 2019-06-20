2019 NBA draft: First-round pick order, top prospects and how to watch

2019 NBA draft

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV: ESPN

Broadcast crew: Host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Chauncey Billups, Mike Schmitz, Bobby Marks and Adrian Wojnarowski

Streaming: ESPN app, ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now

Who’s going No. 1?

Zion Williamson. The Duke star has been the unanimous No. 1 pick after a standout freshman season in which he averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. The New Orleans Pelicans, who just traded superstar Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that includes the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft, won the draft lottery last month to secure the top overall pick.

Where will Maryland star Bruno Fernando land?

It’s unclear. The former Terps center has been projected to land anywhere from the middle of the first round to the early in the second, with teams such as the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards potentially in range to take him.

Top prospects

Zion Williamson, Duke, F/C

Ja Morant, Murray State, PG

R.J. Barrett, Duke, F/G

Darius Garland, Vanderbilt, PG

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech, G

De’Andre Hunter, Virginia, F

Coby White, North Carolina, G

Cam Reddish, Duke, F

Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga, F

Sekou Doumbouya, France, F

First-round draft order

1. New Orleans Pelicans

2. Memphis Grizzlies

3. New York Knicks

4. New Orleans Pelicans (reportedly acquired from Los Angeles Lakers)

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Phoenix Suns

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Atlanta Hawks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Atlanta Hawks (acquired from Dallas Mavericks)

11. Minnesota Timberwolves

12. Charlotte Hornets

13. Miami Heat

14. Boston Celtics (acquired from Sacramento Kings)

15. Detroit Pistons

16. Orlando Magic

17. Atlanta Hawks (reportedly acquired from Brooklyn Nets)

18. Indiana Pacers

19. San Antonio Spurs

20. Boston Celtics (acquired from Los Angeles Clippers)

21. Oklahoma City Thunder

22. Boston Celtics

23. Memphis Grizzlies (reportedly acquired from Utah Jazz)

24. Philadelphia 76ers

25. Portland Trail Blazers

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (acquired from Houston Rockets)

27. Brooklyn Nets (acquired from Denver Nuggets)

28. Golden State Warriors

29. San Antonio Spurs (acquired from Toronto Raptors)

30. Detroit Pistons (acquired from Milwaukee Bucks)