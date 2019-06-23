Delle Donne lifts Mystics over Dream, 89-73, for third straight victory

Elena Delle Donne scored eight of her 21 points in a game-changing 14-0 run to start the second half and the Washington Mystics rolled to an 89-73 win over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.

Kristi Toliver and reserve Tianna Hawkins, both former Maryland standouts, added 17 points apiece for the Mystics (7-3), who won their third-straight on a four-game road trip. Delle Donne also had 10 rebounds. Toliver hit three 3s, pushing her career total to 581, which is ninth best in league history.

Tiffany Hayes led the Dream (2-7), who led 45-42 at the half, with 18 points. Monique Billings came off the bench to score 10 points and grab 14 rebounds.

LaToya Sanders opened the second half with a basket to cut the deficit to one, and after an Atlanta miss, Delle Donne hit the go-ahead 3-pointer, making it 47-45. The Dream missed two free throws, the Mystics made two and then Atlanta had three-straight turnovers before a miss. Delle Donne scored inside and hit another 3 and the lead was 10.

Atlanta had two more misses before rookie Maite Cazorla ended the drought but Washington scored the next seven. Washington, the league's leader in points (85.6) and 3s per game (9.13) shot 46% overall and made 10 of 29 3-pointers.

Pro lacrosse: Dempsey Arsenault scored four goals to lead the Brave over the Fire, 13-9, in a Women’s Professional Lacrosse League game at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field on Sunday. … Connor Fields scored three goals to help the Chaos earn a 14-13 win over the Archers at Homewood Field in a Pro Lacrosse League matchup. Blaze Riorden made 21 saves and Miles Thompson added a goal and three assists for the Chaos. The league, founded by former Hopkins star Paul Rabil, is in its inaugural season. It has six teams and will play 14 weekends across the country, including Audi Field in Washington on July 6-7.

National Women’s Soccer League: The Washington Spirit controlled much of the game, but couldn’t break through offensively in a 0-0 draw against the visiting Houston Dash on the team’s inaugural Pride Night at the Maryland SoccerPlex on Saturday. The Spirit outshot Houston 12-2 and amassed 63.9% of the total possession.

College football: Three-star receiver Nick DeGennaro announced his commitment to Maryland on Sunday. DeGennaro, a rising senior at Hun School (N.J.) listed at 6 feet and 185 pounds, is rated the 30th-best prospect in New Jersey and the 105th-best athlete in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He had 19 catches for 519 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior.