Mystics’ versatile forward Elena Delle Donne named WNBA MVP

Associated Press |
Sep 19, 2019 | 12:46 PM
| WASHINGTON
Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, left, drives to the basket against Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, right, during the first half of Game 1 of a WNBA playoff basketball series, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Washington. (Nick Wass/AP)

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne has been named 2019 WNBA MVP in a near-unanimous vote.

Delle Donne received 41 of 43 first-place votes after leading Washington to a league-best 26-8 record. She is the first player in WNBA history to win MVP honors with two different teams after doing so in 2015 with Chicago.

The Mystics went 26-5 with Delle Donne in the starting lineup and lead the Las Vegas Aces 1-0 in their semifinal series. Delle Donne averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists and shot a league-high 97.4% from the free throw line.

Delle Done became the first player in WNBA history to shoot over 50% from the field, over 40% from 3-point territory and over 90% from the free throw line.

Washington hosts Las Vegas in Game 2 on Thursday night.

