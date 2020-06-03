Former Towson Catholic star and NBA player Malcolm Delaney signs deal with Italy’s Olimpia Milano

Former Towson Catholic basketball star Malcolm Delaney signed a two-year deal with Olimpia Milano of Lega Basket Serie A in Italy, the team announced Tuesday.
“I just want to say how happy and excited I am to start a new journey and challenge for myself, as well as being a part of a powerful project being put together by a historic club," Delaney said in a statement. "I can’t wait to get to my new home, in the great city of Milan.”
Delaney, The Baltimore Sun Player of the Year in 2007 at now-defunct Towson Catholic after transferring from McDonogh, spent two seasons in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 5.7 points, 2.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game from 2016 to 2018. The 31-year-old averaged 10.2 points and 3.7 assists last season with FC Barcelona in the Spanish EuroLeague.
“Malcolm Delaney is a proven player; he’ll bring to us [a] winning mentality and experience," Olimpia general manager Christos Stavropoulos said. "We identified very early that he was [a] player we needed and we are happy he will be part of our team.”
Since going undrafted in 2011 out of Virginia Tech, where was a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, Delaney has played in France, Ukraine, Germany, Russia, China and Spain. He won league MVP honors with Ukraine’s Budivelnyk Kyiv in 2013 and with Bayern Munich in Germany in 2014.