Digest (April 8): Former Chelsea FC executive advising Wizards before GM search

The Washington Wizards are working with Mike Forde, the CEO of Sportsology and former senior manager of a Premier League soccer club, as the team attempts to reset its culture ahead of hiring a new general manager, according to people with knowledge of the situation. On April 2, Wizards majority owner Ted Leonsis dismissed Ernie Grunfeld after 16 seasons as the team's top basketball executive. Leonsis said he planned to take three weeks to speak with members of the basketball operations staff to listen to feedback. Forde started his consultation career after spending six years (2007-2013) as the director of football operations for Chelsea FC. According to Forde's website, he assists sports franchises in creating successful cultures and he helps with talent management. He does not identify his business, Sportsology, as a search firm.

— Candace Buckner, The Washington Post

NFL: For the 13th consecutive year, the Ravens Foundation, Inc. is executing the Ravens PLAY 60 Grant. The grant provides funding of up to $10,000 to qualifying nonprofit organizations that create and/or continue programs or projects promoting physical fitness and nutrition education. Ravens PLAY 60 Grant applications are being accepted from April 8-May 31 and are available at baltimoreravens.com/play60grant

Arena Football League: The Arena Football League unveiled new uniforms for the 2019 season during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington. During the event, new uniforms were presented for all of the teams in the league, including the Albany Empire, Atlantic City Blackjacks, Baltimore Brigade, Columbus Destroyers, Philadelphia Soul and the Washington Valor. The AFL’s 32nd season kicks off April 26, when the Brigade host the defending-champion Washington Valor in a rematch of ArenaBowl XXXI at 7 p.m. at Royal Farms Arena.

Major League Soccer: For the first time since his celebrated arrival last summer, Wayne Rooney will watch from the stands Tuesday when D.C. United hosts the Montreal Impact at Audi Field. Rooney has remained healthy and effective in 24 appearances over two seasons, but after receiving a red card for a reckless tackle during Saturday’s ruinous performance against Los Angeles FC, he must serve an automatic one-game suspension. The natural option to replace Rooney is Quincy Amarikwa, a veteran forward who was signed during training camp specifically to provide cover for Rooney. However, coach Ben Olsen could opt for Ulises Segura, a natural midfielder whom United tested at striker in preseason. Olsen also threw out the idea of moving central midfielder Luciano Acosta into a higher role.

— Steven Goff, The Washington Post

National Women’s Soccer League: Washington Spirit midfielder Joanna Lohman announced that she will be officially retiring. The 36-year-old played professionally in the DMV and Philadelphia for over a decade. Lohman, a Maryland native from Silver Spring, has nine caps with the United States women’s national team and began her professional career after four years at Penn State. Lohman will be taking on a new role within the Spirit organization, concentrating on community outreach. The Spirit will be honoring Lohman on the club’s inaugural Pride Night on June 22 against the Houston Dash.