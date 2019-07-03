Former Maryland forward Jake Layman reportedly signing with Timberwolves

A former Terps standout is on the move in the NBA.

Jake Layman will sign a three-year, $11.5 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, ESPN reported Wednesday night.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Minnesota is acquiring Layman in a sign-and-trade agreement with the Portland Trail Blazers, who extended Layman a qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent. If Layman signed the qualifying offer, Portland could have matched any offer sheet another team extended to Layman.

Layman’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, told ESPN that "the deal couldn’t have happened without the Blazers looking out for Jake’s best interests.”

Layman played in 71 games, including 33 starts, for the Blazers in the 2018-19 season, averaging 7.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 18.7 minutes per game. He shot 50.9% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range, but appeared in just six games during Portland’s postseason run to the Western Conference finals, averaging just 3.3 minutes.

With Rodney Hood and Mario Hezonja signing as free agents and Kent Bazemore arriving via trade from the Atlanta Hawks, the Blazers’ frontcourt rotation started to become crowded. Layman joins recent additions Noah Vonleh and Jordan Bell in Minnesota, which also has small forwards Robert Covington, Andrew Wiggins and Keita Bates-Diop under contract.

Layman is one of just 12 players in Maryland school history to record 1,400 points (1,436) and 600 rebounds (674). An honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a senior in 2015-16, he helped guide Maryland to its first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2003.