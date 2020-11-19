What they’re saying about Baltimore NBA draft picks Jalen Smith and Immanuel Quickley

Jonathan Tjarks, The Ringer: “The Suns clearly don’t believe in draft ranges, that’s for sure. A year after shocking the NBA draft community by taking Cam Johnson at no. 11, they did it again with Smith, who was ranked no. 17 on The Ringer’s big board. ... Shot-blocking centers with legitimate 3-point range aren’t quite as unusual as they used to be, but players like Smith are still fairly uncommon. The question is how much he can play as a power forward next to Deandre Ayton. Otherwise the Suns just used a top-10 pick on someone who can only play 15 minutes per game on their roster.”