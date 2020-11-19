Former John Carroll star Immanuel Quickley selected No. 25 overall in NBA draft, headed to Knicks

Immanuel Quickley has been known to put his nose to the grindstone and overcome any challenge that comes his way. Now, the former John Carroll star will take his talents to the NBA.
The Kentucky guard was selected with the No. 25 overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, and will reportedly be traded to the New York Knicks.
Quickley made seven starts in 37 games as a freshman at Kentucky in the 2018-19 season, averaging 5.2 points, 1.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game. He immediately went to work during the offseason and blossomed into the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year in his sophomore campaign, averaging 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists to catch the attention of pro scouts.
According to Basketball-Reference.com, Quickley is the only player in SEC history to shoot above 42% from 3-point range and above 92% from the free-throw line while averaging over 15 points per game for an entire season. His former Kentucky backcourt mate Tyrese Maxey was selected with the 21st overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Many draft pundits had the 6-foot-3, 188-pound guard going in the second round. However, Quickley was adamant before the draft that he is a first-round talent.
“I’ve heard that I’m sitting in that 20-30 range, but if I was picked in the second round, I want to try prove to anyone that I should be in the conversation for that [the first round],” Quickley said.
Quickley’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association foe at Mount Saint Joseph, Jalen Smith, was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 10th overall selection. The young guard believes that playing against some of the top talent in the country in high school prepared him for his time at Kentucky and now the NBA.
“It was great because my high school experience was a little like my college,” Quickley said before the draft. “My freshman year, I didn’t play that much and in my second year, I was the player of the year in my high school league. It was the same thing in college where I didn’t play a lot in my first year at Kentucky and won the SEC Player of the Year my sophomore year.
“I learned from those experiences — I think being able to play in the MIAA, Baltimore Catholic League, a top-five league — playing in those tough environment against those great players, has built my game on the floor that will allow me to contribute at the next level.”
The Knicks acquired the draft rights to Quickley by trading the No. 23 pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 25 and No. 33 selections, according to multiple reports. The Timberwolves earlier acquired point guard Ricky Rubio and the 25th and 28th picks from the Thunder in exchange for a package that includes the No. 17 pick, according to ESPN.