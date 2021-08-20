After All-Rookie season with Knicks, former John Carroll star Immanuel Quickley eyes even brighter NBA future

When Quickley was in seventh grade, he tiptoed into Nitrease’s room at 6 a.m., asking her to take him to Baltimore to work out. Before the draft, Quickley was trying to get a quick workout in. Even after the Knicks selected him with the 25th overall pick, Quickley was still itching to get shots up. “It came to fruition at a very young age that he wanted to be where he is right now,” Nitrease said.