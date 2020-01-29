Wearing No. 24 to honor Kobe Bryant, Joel Embiid scores 24 points to lead 76ers over Warriors

The Sixers also had a No. 33 logo next to the scorer's table, the names of the nine victims were displayed on the big screen and Zhaire Smith swapped his usual No. 8 jersey for No. 7. The Sixers had retired No. 24 for defensive star and 1983 NBA champion Bobby Jones. Embiid called Jones for his blessing to use 24 for the night. “I told Joel to play hard defense because that is what the No. 24 represents in my mind. I thanked him for the call, and I'm glad he and I had the chance to talk,” Jones said in a statement.