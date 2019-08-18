Mystics set WNBA record with 18 3-pointers in rout of Fever

Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points and hit three of Washington’s WNBA-record 18 3-pointers in the Mystics’ 107-68 victory over the visiting Indiana Fever on Sunday.
The Mystics (20-7) scored the most points in a WNBA games this season. They have won six in a row, averaging 95.3 points during the run, and 11 of their last 12. Washington broke the 3-point record of 17 set by Seattle last year against Las Vegas.
Aerial Powers added 19 points, going 4-for-6 from 3-point range, and Ariel Atkins, who also hit four 3s, had 14 points for the Mystics.
Washington never trailed and scored 18 consecutive points to open a 20-2 lead. The Fever (8-17) twice trimmed it to seven points in the second quarter and once in the third.
Delle Donne made 7 of 10 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and grabbed nine rebounds. The Mystics shot 49% (37 of 76) from the field, hit 18 of 39 from behind the arc and made all their 15 free throws.
Tiffany Mitchell led Indiana with 17 points, and Teaira McCowan scored a career-high 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Washington set its season highs for points in a quarter (36 in the third), points in a half (64 in the second), assists (30) and 3-point field-goal attempts and committed a season-low six turnovers.
Horse racing: Apprentice Julio Correa won four times on Sunday’s closing day program to defeat Trevor McCarthy and clinch his first career riding title in style at Laurel Park. The 25-year-old Correa, who rides with a five-pound weight allowance, finished the 43-day summer meet with a 35-30 advantage atop the jockey standings to become the first apprentice to win a riding title at Laurel since Yomar Ortiz wore the winter 2013 crown.
A native of Caguas, Puerto Rico, Correa entered Sunday’s card with a 31-30 lead over McCarthy, who had won four consecutive titles since moving his tack back to Maryland full-time last fall. Correa won Race 2 aboard Oh So Lovely ($10), Race 5 on Stroll Smokin ($5.80) to secure at least a tie, Race 8 with Fernwood Drive ($7.20) and Race 9 on Pantyhose ($12.40).
Represented by agent Mark Mace, Correa captured the title outright when McCarthy finished second on Coop Tries Harder in Race 6 with two mounts remaining on the card. Leading all apprentice riders in the country with 86 victories, Correa had eight multi-win days during the summer meet, including hat tricks on July 18 and Aug. 8. He also finished first in mounts (176) and second with more than $900,000 in purse earnings.
Smart Angle LLC and Joseph Besecker finished as the summer meet’s leading owners, tied at 10 apiece. Smart Angle won Sunday with Stroll Smokin and Fernwood Drive while Besecker was first with Graceygab and Creative Artist.
Following the Maryland State Fair meet at Timonium, live racing returns to Laurel Park for its calendar year-ending fall stand Friday, Sept. 6.
Meanwhile, Jockey Katie Davis visited the winner’s circle Sunday with Graceygab ($3.20) in Race 1 and Creative Artist ($7.60) in Race 8. Trainer Mark Reid sent out two winners in Stroll Smokin ($5.80) in Race 5 and Fernwood Drive ($7.20) in Race 7.