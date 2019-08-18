Mystics set WNBA record with 18 3-pointers in rout of Fever

Represented by agent Mark Mace, Correa captured the title outright when McCarthy finished second on Coop Tries Harder in Race 6 with two mounts remaining on the card. Leading all apprentice riders in the country with 86 victories, Correa had eight multi-win days during the summer meet, including hat tricks on July 18 and Aug. 8. He also finished first in mounts (176) and second with more than $900,000 in purse earnings.