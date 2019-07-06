Wizards trade Dwight Howard for C.J. Miles, add four more players in two three-team deal

The Washington Wizards announced Saturday that they have acquired forward C.J. Miles from Memphis in exchange for center Dwight Howard.

The Wizards later announced that they have acquired center Moritz Wagner, forward Jemerrio Jones, guard Isaac Bonga and a 2022 second-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team trade involving the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart while the Wizards sent cash considerations to New Orleans.

The Wizards also announced that they have acquired forward Davis Bertans from San Antonio in a three-team deal with the Spurs and Nets. The Wizards sent the draft rights of forward Aaron White to Brooklyn and the Spurs acquired DeMarre Carroll from Brooklyn.

Bertans (6-foot-10, 225 pounds), holds career averages of 6.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 220 career games (28 starts) with the San Antonio. He averaged a career-high 8.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting .429 from three-point range, which ranked sixth in the NBA, during the 2018-19 season.

Wagner (6-foot-11, 245 pounds), was selected 25th in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Lakers. In 43 games with the Lakers last season, he averaged 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds, including 11.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in five games as a starter.

Jones (6-5, 210), was selected 18th overall in 2018 NBA G League Draft by the Santa Cruz Warriors before being traded to the South Bay Lakers. He was called up to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 31 and appeared in six games, averaging 4.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Bonga (6-8, 180), was originally selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 39th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The 19-year old appeared in 22 games with the Lakers last season, averaging 0.9 points and 1.1 rebounds.

Miles (6-foot-6, 220 pounds) holds career averages of 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting .359 from three-point range in 838 games over 14 seasons with Utah, Cleveland, Indiana, Toronto and Memphis. He averaged career highs of 13.5 points and 2.8 rebounds with the Pacers in 2014-15 and shot a career-high .413 from three-point range in 2016-17 with Indiana.

The veteran forward averaged 6.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 53 games between Toronto and Memphis last season, including 9.3 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting .364 from three-point range in his 13 games with the Grizzlies. Miles was originally drafted by the Jazz with the 34th overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Skyline High School in Dallas, Texas.

Howard was originally signed as a free agent by the Wizards on July 12, 2018. He appeared in nine games last season, averaging 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting .623 from the field before undergoing an back surgery Nov. 30.

WNBA: The game between the surging Washington Mystics and the Las Vegas Aces was postponed on Friday night because of an earthquake that struck Southern California.

It was halted at halftime with Washington leading 51-36.

Washington (9-3), which owns the best record in the WNBA, was seeking a sixth straight win. Las Vegas (8-5) was looking for its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Horse racing: Norman Racing’s Too Much Tip, a multiple group stakes winner on the dirt in Puerto Rico, may have found a new home on the turf after a solid 1 ¼-length victory in Saturday’s co-featured seventh race, a $47,000 third-level optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares 3 and older.

Ridden by Jevian Toledo for trainer Francis ‘‘Tres’’ Abbott III, Too Much Tip ($9.60) dueled on the outside of Discreet Deceit through fractions of 22.20 and 44.97 seconds before putting away the pacesetter in mid-stretch and edging clear in 56.98 for 5 furlongs over a turf course rated good.

It was the second straight start on grass since being claimed by Abbott for $30,000 out of a narrow March 22 loss at Gulfstream Park, and first win over the surface for Too Much Tip. The 5-year-old Too Much Bling mare had made her first 16 starts on dirt, winning each of her six in Puerto Rico before coming to the U.S. Among those victories were five group stakes races, topped by the 2016 Clasico Accion de Gracias (G1).