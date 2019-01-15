Digest (Jan. 15): Spurs' Rudy Gay to open gym in Baltimore

San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay , an Archbishop Spalding graduate, will open PickUp USA Fitness franchises in Baltimore as well as Florida. PickUp USA gyms are full-service fitness clubs with services focused on basketball. Their clubs offer group and private basketball training, weight and cardio rooms, and the company's main attraction — pickup basketball with referees. PickUp USA has locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas. Gay, a standout at Connecticut, was selected eighth overall in the 2006 NBA draft. PickUp USA gyms serve youth and adult members from beginners to pros. PickUp USA opened their first gym in Irwindale, Calif., in 2012, and opened their first franchise location in 2017. "It's a chance for me to have something in my name in the city where I was raised," Gay said of his Baltimore franchise. Gay's PickUp USA locations are projected to start opening in the second half of 2019. Fo more information on PickUp USA, go to pickupusafitness.com.

CBA: The Baltimore Shuckers announced that Alvin Parker (Milford Mill), who played six seasons overseas, has signed with the Central Basketball Association team for the 2019 season. After starring at Milford Mill, where he was an All-Baltimore County selection in 2006, Parker began his college career in Canada in 2012. In 2015-2016 he began his professional career with SC Lerchernberg of the German Oberliga followed by a stint in 2016-2017 with Unió Pineda de Mar in Spain's Primera División de Baloncesto. He moved up to Club Basquet Sitges of the Liga Española de Baloncesto Aficionado (EBA) in 2017-2018. The Shuckers open training camp Feb. 17 and will tip-off the 2019 CBA schedule in March.

College basketball

Terps' Austin, Mikesellhonored by Big Ten

Maryland freshmen Shakira Austin and Taylor Mikesell both picked up weekly honors from the Big Ten after leading the No. 9 Terps (15-1, 4-1) to a pair of wins. Austin earned her fifth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor and Mikesell was named to the conference's Player of the Week honor roll. Austin was also named National Freshman of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

JuCo women: Harford Community College's Dahnye Redd was named the Maryland JuCo Athlete of the Month. Redd posted a double double in all eight games for the month – extending her streak to 15 games – as the Fighting Owls went 7-1. She averaged 22.1 points per game and 13.6 rebounds.

Men: Stevenson senior guard Montaque Wright (Lake Clifton) was named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week. Wright led the Mustangs to a 2-0 week in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth play averaging 22 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and 4.5 steals per game, while shooting 47 percent from the field, 60 percent from behind the arc and 8-for-8 on free throws. ... Maryland sophomore Bruno Fernando was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week.

Et Cetera

Johns Hopkins announcesendowment for Margraff

Johns Hopkins athletic director Alanna W. Shanahan announced an initiative to name the head football coaching position at the school after late coach Jim Margraff. The Jim Margraff Endowment for Hopkins Football is designed to honor the legacy of the greatest coach in program history. In addition to naming the head coaching position after Margraff, a committee of former players, teammates and university administrators has been established to develop a recognition display for Margraff in the Newton White Athletic Center or Homewood Field. Donations and support for that may also be made through the Jim Margraff Endowment for Hopkins Football. Margraff died Jan. 2, less than one month after he finished his 29th season as coach at Johns Hopkins; he ended the 2018 season with a career record of 221-89-3 (.711). Margraff is the winningest coach in Johns Hopkins and Centennial Conference history and his 221 wins are also the most of any college football coach in Maryland state history. For more information or to make a pledge in honor of Margraff, contact Grant Kelly at 410-516-4096 or gkelly@jhu.edu. To make a one-time donation to the endowment, go to

hopkinssports.com/coachmargraff.

Major League Lacrosse : The Chesapeake Bayhawks schedule has been updated with the team's home opener now June 29 against the Ohio Machine at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium . The Bayhawks opener their schedule with four road games, beginning June 2 at the Atlanta Blaze.

National Women's Soccer League: The Washington Spirit signed defender Megan Crosson. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A former standout at Santa Clara, Crosson has previous NWSL experience with the Houston Dash from 2016 to 2017.

— From Sun staff and news services