From coaching staff to front office to on the court, Denver Nuggets have deep ties to Baltimore

Pro basketball fans in Baltimore might feel a bit removed from the NBA playoffs, which began over the weekend.

The team that used to represent the city, the Bullets, moved away 35 years ago. The team they became in Washington, eventually renamed the Wizards, won just 32 games this season, out of playoff contention early.

Yet there is a team — albeit one located more than 1,600 miles away — that has more than a few ties to Baltimore.

And after Saturday night’s 101-96 defeat at home to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of their first-round series, the Denver Nuggets might need all the fans they can muster. Game 2 is Tuesday night in Denver.

“I have people always tell me that they’re rooting for us just because of the Baltimore ties we have,” Will Barton said in an interview last week. “I feel that the more success we have, the more fans we will have back home.”

Along with Barton, the former Lake Clifton star now in his fourth season in Denver after spending his first four years in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers, Baltimore’s connection to the Nuggets can be found in their front office and coaching staff.

Tim Connelly, in his sixth year as the team’s general manager and vice president for basketball operations, was a 1994 graduate of Towson Catholic High.

Michael Malone, in his fourth season as Denver’s coach, played four years at Loyola Maryland (1989 to 1993) and began his coaching career at the Friends School.

And Wes Unseld Jr., a member of Malone’s coaching staff since 2015-16 and his top assistant the past two seasons, played at Johns Hopkins after growing up around his Hall of Fame father’s adopted hometown.

All have played a major role in Denver’s steady rise from a Western Conference bottom feeder into the No. 2 seed in the West. This marks the team’s first playoff appearance since 2013.

After narrowly missing out on the playoffs the past two years — including losing in overtime to the Minnesota Timberwolves last season — the Nuggets finished 54-28.

Only the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors had a better record in the West.

“I think all of those struggles and near-misses have helped us this year and helped our young guys understand how hard to play, and how every game matters,” Connelly, 42, said recently.

Compared with other Western Conference heavyweights — particularly the Warriors, but also the No. 4 seed Houston Rockets because of their backcourt — the Nuggets are a fairly anonymous bunch.

Center Nikola Jokic, a 24-year-old Serbian who is the only player in the NBA this season aside from LeBron James to lead his team in points, rebounds and assists, became the first Nugget to be selected to the All-Star Game since Chauncey Billups in 2010.

With the exception of Barton, who starts at small forward, and veteran power forward Paul Millsap, the key members of the rotation are largely homegrown.

Jokic was a second-round pick (No. 41 overall) in 2014. Shooting guard Gary Harris came in a draft night trade in 2014 after being picked in the first round by the Chicago Bulls. Starting point guard Jamal Murray and backup shooting guard Malik Beasley each came in the first round in 2016.

“We struggled several years ago trying to find an identity,” Connelly said. “It started with Coach Malone and his staff developing some of the young players, most obvious being Nikola Jokic. We found an identity on which to build upon.

“We are very fortunate to have a patient ownership group that didn’t want us to skip steps. That’s often the hardest thing when you start to win games. You make win-now moves and oftentimes you make moves that are not sustainable.”

Barton said it took a while for the team to mesh.

“We’ve got our own style of play, we’ve got a lot of different guys from a lot of different backgrounds and play different styles of basketball, and I think that’s what makes us good,” said Barton, who missed the first half of the season with a torn abductor muscle.

“You’ve got Jokic with the European style of play, myself from Baltimore and I just hoop. Gary always makes the right play and plays the right way. So does Paul. Jamal is the wildcard who makes big shots and things like that. I just feel like we have a well-balanced mix of different things.”

Connelly said when the Nuggets played the Wizards — for whom he worked before going to New Orleans and eventually Denver — several of his high school teammates and his former high school coach came to Capital One Arena.

“How I view the game, it’s all based on Baltimore,” Connelly said recently. "I’ve been lucky to have a lot of great influences, learn from really smart people smarter than myself, but I’ve been able to develop a pretty wide, world view of the game, but it all started in Baltimore.”

What the Nuggets don’t have much of is playoff experience.

Going into Game 1 against the seventh-seeded Spurs on Saturday night, Denver’s entire roster had barely more playoff experience (121 total games) than two Spurs, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan (116 combined). (San Antonio has its own connection to Baltimore in veteran forward Rudy Gay, who played at Archbishop Spalding.)