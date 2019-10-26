Thunder: G/F Andre Roberson did not play, and Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said he doesn’t know when he will return to action. Roberson has missed the past 1 1/2 years while recovering from surgery on his left patellar tendon. Starting shooting guard Terrance Ferguson did not take a shot for more than 1 1/2 games to start the season. He has scored two points this season, despite starting both games.