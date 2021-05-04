Carmelo Anthony moves into 10th place on NBA scoring list

ATLANTA — Carmelo Anthony of the Portland Trail Blazers moved into 10th place on the NBA’s career scoring list with 14 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.
Anthony, a former Towson Catholic star, now has 27,318 points in his career, surpassing former Baltimore and Washington Bullet Elvin Hayes (27,313) to move into the top 10.
Next up for the 36-year-old Anthony: Moses Malone at 27,409 points.
“A couple years ago I ain’t think I was gonna be in this moment. I was out the league for whatever reason… I’m back,” Anthony said after the game. “I persevered. I stayed strong, I stayed true to myself and now I’m here in the top 10.”
In the past two seasons, Anthony has passed nine players on the career scoring list.
He knocked off Alex English, Kevin Garnett, John Havlicek and Paul Pierce last season; this season, he’s taken down Tim Duncan, Dominique Wilkins, Oscar Robertson, Hakeem Olajuwon and now Hayes.
The 10-time NBA All-Star has a memoir coming out Sept. 14 that publisher Gallery Books is calling “raw and inspirational,” tracing his rise from housing projects in New York City and Baltimore to becoming an Olympic gold medalist and one of professional basketball’s top scorers. The book is called “Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised” and is co-written by D. Watkins.
“I’m a Black kid from the bottom,” the 37-year-old Anthony writes in an excerpt of the book shared last week by Gallery. “I had to fight through some of the roughest housing projects in America. How did I, a kid who’d had so many hopes, dreams and expectations beat out of him, make it here at all?”
Anthony was born in New York, but moved to Baltimore when he was 8 years old. He attended Towson Catholic before playing his final high school season at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.