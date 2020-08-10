Trail Blazers’ Carmelo Anthony moves to 15th place on NBA’s all-time scoring list

Forward Carmelo Anthony scored 20 points during the Portland Trail Blazers’ 124-121 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night during the NBA’s restart in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, moving to 15th place on the league’s all-time scoring list.
Anthony, a Baltimore native and former Towson Catholic star, reached 26,411 career points, surpassing former Boston Celtics stars Paul Pierce and John Havlicek. San Antonio Spurs great Tim Duncan is 14th on the list with 26,496 points.
The Blazers gave Anthony the game ball for his achievement.
A 10-time All-Star playing with his fifth NBA team, Anthony, 36, has the second most points all-time among active players, trailing only Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who ranks third with 34,195. Anthony needs to eclipse Elvin Hayes’ career total of 27,313 to move into the top 10.
Anthony was picked No. 3 overall in the 2003 NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets after winning a national championship in his only college season at Syracuse. After being traded to the New York Knicks in 2011, he led the league in scoring in the 2013-14 season, recording 28.7 points per game. He’s a three-time Olympic gold-medal winner and has been named to the All-NBA team six times.
Anthony’s Blazers are contending for one of the final playoff spots in the Western Conference, with Portland (33-39) trailing the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies (33-38) by a half-game. As part of the league’s restarted season, the eighth- and ninth-place teams in each conference will play a best-of-two series if the ninth-place team ends the regular season within four games of the eighth-place team. The No. 9 seed will have to win two head-to-head matchups to take over the No. 8 spot.