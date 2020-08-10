Trail Blazers’ Carmelo Anthony moves to 15th place on NBA’s all-time scoring list

Anthony’s Blazers are contending for one of the final playoff spots in the Western Conference, with Portland (33-39) trailing the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies (33-38) by a half-game. As part of the league’s restarted season, the eighth- and ninth-place teams in each conference will play a best-of-two series if the ninth-place team ends the regular season within four games of the eighth-place team. The No. 9 seed will have to win two head-to-head matchups to take over the No. 8 spot.