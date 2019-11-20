The New York Times — “The Rebooted Carmelo Anthony: Same as He Ever Was”: “Carmelo Anthony came to shoot on Tuesday night for the Portland Trail Blazers. And then he shot some more, often from midrange. There was some Good Melo, like when he bullied a defender and hit one of his patented pull-up jumpers from just outside the foul line. There was lots of Not So Good Melo: bricked, inefficient shots combined with turnovers and fouls. But whatever it was, this was the quintessential Anthony experience. As the catchphrase associated with him might put it: Anthony stayed Melo. ... It’s easy to chalk up Anthony’s first performance to rust, but he didn’t actually look rusty. He was able to get to his spots — often posting up or in the midrange. He just couldn’t convert very often. ... What is clear is that Anthony is not going to fade into the background the way veterans like Vince Carter, Ray Allen and Andre Iguodala have done in their later years. ... He’s not one to be tentative on the floor. Good or bad, Anthony’s presence is to be felt.”