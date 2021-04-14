Bob ‘Slick’ Leonard, Hall of Fame coach who got his start with the Baltimore Bullets, dies at 88

“He understood players and had a feel for them,” said Thorn, the team’s No. 1 draft pick and former head of basketball operations for the NBA. “Slick let you know that he cared about you. If he saw you were down, he’d catch you after practice or in your room on the road. He’d talk to you in a fatherly way, if you needed a pick-up. We’d play golf, have dinner or a beer. He understood what buttons to push to get the most out of you.”