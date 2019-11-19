In this Nov. 3, 2018, file photo, Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony, left, drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls forward Justin Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. A person familiar with the details says Anthony is returning to the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers. The 10-time All-Star has not played since a short stint with the Rockets ended a little more than a year ago after just 10 games. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)